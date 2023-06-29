On Air: Panel Discussions
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
June 29, 2023 9:59 am
4 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division

W
L
Pct
GB
WCGB
L10
Str
Home
Away

Tampa Bay
55
28
.663
_
_
4-6
W-1
34-10
21-18

READ MORE

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Tampa Bay 55 28 .663 _ _ 4-6 W-1 34-10 21-18
Baltimore 48 31 .608 5 +5 5-5 L-2 25-16 23-15
New York 44 36 .550 5-5 W-1 25-19 19-17
Toronto 44 37 .543 10 _ 5-5 W-1 22-15 22-22
Boston 40 41 .494 14 4 4-6 L-4 21-20 19-21

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Cleveland 39 40 .494 _ _ 7-3 W-2 20-19 19-21
Minnesota 40 42 .488 ½ 4-6 L-3 23-19 17-23
Detroit 34 45 .430 5 9 5-5 L-2 18-21 16-24
Chicago 35 47 .427 4-6 W-1 20-20 15-27
Kansas City 22 58 .275 17½ 21½ 3-7 L-3 10-30 12-28

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Texas 49 31 .613 _ _ 6-4 W-2 26-14 23-17
Houston 43 37 .538 6 ½ 4-6 W-1 22-19 21-18
Los Angeles 44 38 .537 6 ½ 4-6 L-1 22-17 22-21
Seattle 38 41 .481 10½ 5 4-6 L-2 22-19 16-22
Oakland 21 61 .256 29 23½ 2-8 L-1 10-30 11-31

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 53 27 .663 _ _ 9-1 W-5 27-15 26-12
Miami 47 34 .580 +2 7-3 W-4 25-16 22-18
Philadelphia 42 37 .532 10½ 2 7-3 W-3 21-14 21-23
New York 36 44 .450 17 3-7 L-1 18-17 18-27
Washington 32 48 .400 21 12½ 5-5 W-2 13-27 19-21

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Cincinnati 43 38 .531 _ _ 7-3 W-2 21-20 22-18
Milwaukee 42 38 .525 ½ 6-4 W-1 22-18 20-20
Chicago 37 41 .474 6-4 L-3 20-19 17-22
Pittsburgh 37 42 .468 5 7 3-7 W-2 20-19 17-23
St. Louis 33 46 .418 9 11 6-4 L-1 15-23 18-23

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Arizona 48 33 .593 _ _ 5-5 L-1 24-19 24-14
San Francisco 45 35 .563 7-3 L-1 23-19 22-16
Los Angeles 44 35 .557 3 _ 5-5 L-1 24-15 20-20
San Diego 37 43 .463 10½ 3-7 L-4 20-22 17-21
Colorado 32 50 .390 16½ 13½ 3-7 W-1 19-21 13-29

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Atlanta 3, Minnesota 0

        Insight by Verizon: Data center optimization efforts paved the way for cloud adoption and hybrid evolution across government. Pick up insights and lessons learned from cloud leaders at DHS, GSA, NOAA and SEC in our new Executive Briefing.

Washington 4, Seattle 1

Toronto 6, San Francisco 1

Miami 6, Boston 2

Texas 10, Detroit 2

Houston 10, St. Louis 7

Cleveland 14, Kansas City 1

Cincinnati 11, Baltimore 7, 10 innings

Tampa Bay 3, Arizona 2

        Read more: Sports News

N.Y. Yankees 11, Oakland 0

Chicago White Sox 11, L.A. Angels 5

Thursday’s Games

Detroit at Texas, 2:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Miami at Boston, 6:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Houston at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Cleveland (Quantrill 2-4) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 8-2), 2:20 p.m.

Minnesota (López 3-5) at Baltimore (Kremer 8-3), 7:05 p.m.

Boston (Paxton 3-1) at Toronto (Berríos 8-5), 7:07 p.m.

Houston (Blanco 1-0) at Texas (Eovaldi 9-3), 8:05 p.m.

Detroit (Lorenzen 2-5) at Colorado (Gomber 5-7), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Miller 3-1) at Kansas City (Lyles 1-11), 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Severino 1-2) at St. Louis (Liberatore 1-2), 8:15 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 9-4) at L.A. Angels (Canning 6-2), 9:38 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (TBD) at Oakland (Harris 2-1), 9:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (McClanahan 11-1) at Seattle (Miller 5-3), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago Cubs, 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Seattle, 7:15 p.m.

Detroit at Colorado, 9:10 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Atlanta 3, Minnesota 0

Washington 4, Seattle 1

Toronto 6, San Francisco 1

Miami 6, Boston 2

Pittsburgh 7, San Diego 1

Milwaukee 5, N.Y. Mets 2

Houston 10, St. Louis 7

Cincinnati 11, Baltimore 7, 10 innings

Philadelphia 8, Chicago Cubs 5

Colorado 9, L.A. Dodgers 8

Tampa Bay 3, Arizona 2

Thursday’s Games

San Diego at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Miami at Boston, 6:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Milwaukee at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Cleveland (Quantrill 2-4) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 8-2), 2:20 p.m.

San Diego (Darvish 5-6) at Cincinnati (Ashcraft 3-6), 5:10 p.m.

Washington (Gray 5-6) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 0-1), 6:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Peralta 5-7) at Pittsburgh (Bido 0-1), 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 2-3), 7:10 p.m.

Miami (Hoeing 1-1) at Atlanta (TBD), 7:20 p.m.

Detroit (Lorenzen 2-5) at Colorado (Gomber 5-7), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Miller 3-1) at Kansas City (Lyles 1-11), 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Severino 1-2) at St. Louis (Liberatore 1-2), 8:15 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 9-4) at L.A. Angels (Canning 6-2), 9:38 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

San Diego at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago Cubs, 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.

Detroit at Colorado, 9:10 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|5 govDelivery Advanced Package Training
7|5 Demystify Private Cloud to Drive IT...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories