All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
W
L
Pct
GB
WCGB
L10
Str
Home
Away
Tampa Bay
55
28
.663
_
_
4-6
W-1
34-10
21-18
All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Tampa Bay
|55
|28
|.663
|_
|_
|4-6
|W-1
|34-10
|21-18
|Baltimore
|48
|31
|.608
|5
|+5
|5-5
|L-2
|25-16
|23-15
|New York
|44
|36
|.550
|9½
|+½
|5-5
|W-1
|25-19
|19-17
|Toronto
|44
|37
|.543
|10
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|22-15
|22-22
|Boston
|40
|41
|.494
|14
|4
|4-6
|L-4
|21-20
|19-21
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Cleveland
|39
|40
|.494
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-2
|20-19
|19-21
|Minnesota
|40
|42
|.488
|½
|4½
|4-6
|L-3
|23-19
|17-23
|Detroit
|34
|45
|.430
|5
|9
|5-5
|L-2
|18-21
|16-24
|Chicago
|35
|47
|.427
|5½
|9½
|4-6
|W-1
|20-20
|15-27
|Kansas City
|22
|58
|.275
|17½
|21½
|3-7
|L-3
|10-30
|12-28
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Texas
|49
|31
|.613
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-2
|26-14
|23-17
|Houston
|43
|37
|.538
|6
|½
|4-6
|W-1
|22-19
|21-18
|Los Angeles
|44
|38
|.537
|6
|½
|4-6
|L-1
|22-17
|22-21
|Seattle
|38
|41
|.481
|10½
|5
|4-6
|L-2
|22-19
|16-22
|Oakland
|21
|61
|.256
|29
|23½
|2-8
|L-1
|10-30
|11-31
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|53
|27
|.663
|_
|_
|9-1
|W-5
|27-15
|26-12
|Miami
|47
|34
|.580
|6½
|+2
|7-3
|W-4
|25-16
|22-18
|Philadelphia
|42
|37
|.532
|10½
|2
|7-3
|W-3
|21-14
|21-23
|New York
|36
|44
|.450
|17
|8½
|3-7
|L-1
|18-17
|18-27
|Washington
|32
|48
|.400
|21
|12½
|5-5
|W-2
|13-27
|19-21
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Cincinnati
|43
|38
|.531
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-2
|21-20
|22-18
|Milwaukee
|42
|38
|.525
|½
|2½
|6-4
|W-1
|22-18
|20-20
|Chicago
|37
|41
|.474
|4½
|6½
|6-4
|L-3
|20-19
|17-22
|Pittsburgh
|37
|42
|.468
|5
|7
|3-7
|W-2
|20-19
|17-23
|St. Louis
|33
|46
|.418
|9
|11
|6-4
|L-1
|15-23
|18-23
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Arizona
|48
|33
|.593
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|24-19
|24-14
|San Francisco
|45
|35
|.563
|2½
|+½
|7-3
|L-1
|23-19
|22-16
|Los Angeles
|44
|35
|.557
|3
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|24-15
|20-20
|San Diego
|37
|43
|.463
|10½
|7½
|3-7
|L-4
|20-22
|17-21
|Colorado
|32
|50
|.390
|16½
|13½
|3-7
|W-1
|19-21
|13-29
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
Atlanta 3, Minnesota 0
Washington 4, Seattle 1
Toronto 6, San Francisco 1
Miami 6, Boston 2
Texas 10, Detroit 2
Houston 10, St. Louis 7
Cleveland 14, Kansas City 1
Cincinnati 11, Baltimore 7, 10 innings
Tampa Bay 3, Arizona 2
N.Y. Yankees 11, Oakland 0
Chicago White Sox 11, L.A. Angels 5
Thursday’s Games
Detroit at Texas, 2:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Miami at Boston, 6:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Houston at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Cleveland (Quantrill 2-4) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 8-2), 2:20 p.m.
Minnesota (López 3-5) at Baltimore (Kremer 8-3), 7:05 p.m.
Boston (Paxton 3-1) at Toronto (Berríos 8-5), 7:07 p.m.
Houston (Blanco 1-0) at Texas (Eovaldi 9-3), 8:05 p.m.
Detroit (Lorenzen 2-5) at Colorado (Gomber 5-7), 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Miller 3-1) at Kansas City (Lyles 1-11), 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Severino 1-2) at St. Louis (Liberatore 1-2), 8:15 p.m.
Arizona (Kelly 9-4) at L.A. Angels (Canning 6-2), 9:38 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (TBD) at Oakland (Harris 2-1), 9:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay (McClanahan 11-1) at Seattle (Miller 5-3), 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Houston at Texas, 4:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago Cubs, 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Seattle, 7:15 p.m.
Detroit at Colorado, 9:10 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
Atlanta 3, Minnesota 0
Washington 4, Seattle 1
Toronto 6, San Francisco 1
Miami 6, Boston 2
Pittsburgh 7, San Diego 1
Milwaukee 5, N.Y. Mets 2
Houston 10, St. Louis 7
Cincinnati 11, Baltimore 7, 10 innings
Philadelphia 8, Chicago Cubs 5
Colorado 9, L.A. Dodgers 8
Tampa Bay 3, Arizona 2
Thursday’s Games
San Diego at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.
Miami at Boston, 6:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Milwaukee at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Houston at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Cleveland (Quantrill 2-4) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 8-2), 2:20 p.m.
San Diego (Darvish 5-6) at Cincinnati (Ashcraft 3-6), 5:10 p.m.
Washington (Gray 5-6) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 0-1), 6:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Peralta 5-7) at Pittsburgh (Bido 0-1), 7:05 p.m.
San Francisco (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 2-3), 7:10 p.m.
Miami (Hoeing 1-1) at Atlanta (TBD), 7:20 p.m.
Detroit (Lorenzen 2-5) at Colorado (Gomber 5-7), 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Miller 3-1) at Kansas City (Lyles 1-11), 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Severino 1-2) at St. Louis (Liberatore 1-2), 8:15 p.m.
Arizona (Kelly 9-4) at L.A. Angels (Canning 6-2), 9:38 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
San Diego at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago Cubs, 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.
Detroit at Colorado, 9:10 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
Copyright
© 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.