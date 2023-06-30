All Times EDT
All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Tampa Bay
|56
|28
|.667
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-2
|34-10
|22-18
|Baltimore
|48
|31
|.608
|5½
|+4½
|5-5
|L-2
|25-16
|23-15
|New York
|45
|36
|.556
|9½
|+½
|6-4
|W-2
|25-19
|20-17
|Toronto
|45
|37
|.549
|10
|_
|6-4
|W-2
|23-15
|22-22
|Boston
|40
|42
|.488
|15
|5
|3-7
|L-5
|21-21
|19-21
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|40
|42
|.488
|_
|_
|4-6
|L-3
|23-19
|17-23
|Cleveland
|39
|41
|.488
|_
|5
|7-3
|L-1
|20-19
|19-22
|Detroit
|35
|45
|.438
|4
|9
|5-5
|W-1
|18-21
|17-24
|Chicago
|36
|47
|.434
|4½
|9½
|5-5
|W-2
|20-20
|16-27
|Kansas City
|23
|58
|.284
|16½
|21½
|4-6
|W-1
|11-30
|12-28
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Texas
|49
|32
|.605
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|26-15
|23-17
|Houston
|44
|37
|.543
|5
|½
|5-5
|W-2
|22-19
|22-18
|Los Angeles
|44
|39
|.530
|6
|1½
|4-6
|L-2
|22-18
|22-21
|Seattle
|38
|41
|.481
|10
|5½
|4-6
|L-2
|22-19
|16-22
|Oakland
|21
|62
|.253
|29
|24½
|2-8
|L-2
|10-31
|11-31
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|53
|27
|.663
|_
|_
|9-1
|W-5
|27-15
|26-12
|Miami
|48
|34
|.585
|6
|+2½
|7-3
|W-5
|25-16
|23-18
|Philadelphia
|43
|37
|.538
|10
|1½
|7-3
|W-4
|21-14
|22-23
|New York
|36
|45
|.444
|17½
|9
|3-7
|L-2
|18-18
|18-27
|Washington
|32
|48
|.400
|21
|12½
|5-5
|W-2
|13-27
|19-21
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Cincinnati
|43
|38
|.531
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-2
|21-20
|22-18
|Milwaukee
|43
|38
|.531
|_
|2
|6-4
|W-2
|22-18
|21-20
|Pittsburgh
|38
|42
|.475
|4½
|6½
|4-6
|W-3
|21-19
|17-23
|Chicago
|37
|42
|.468
|5
|7
|5-5
|L-4
|20-20
|17-22
|St. Louis
|33
|47
|.413
|9½
|11½
|6-4
|L-2
|15-24
|18-23
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Arizona
|48
|34
|.585
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-2
|24-20
|24-14
|Los Angeles
|45
|35
|.563
|2
|+½
|6-4
|W-1
|24-15
|21-20
|San Francisco
|45
|36
|.556
|2½
|_
|6-4
|L-2
|23-19
|22-17
|San Diego
|37
|44
|.457
|10½
|8
|2-8
|L-5
|20-22
|17-22
|Colorado
|32
|51
|.386
|16½
|14
|3-7
|L-1
|19-22
|13-29
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
Kansas City 4, Cleveland 3, 10 innings
Detroit 8, Texas 5
Tampa Bay 6, Arizona 1
N.Y. Yankees 10, Oakland 4
Chicago White Sox 9, L.A. Angels 7
Miami 2, Boston 0
Toronto 2, San Francisco 1
Houston 14, St. Louis 0
Friday’s Games
Cleveland at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Minnesota at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Detroit at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 8-1) at St. Louis (Flaherty 4-5), 2:15 p.m.
Boston (Crawford 2-4) at Toronto (Kikuchi 7-2), 3:07 p.m.
Houston (Brown 6-4) at Texas (Eovaldi 9-3), 4:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Ober 4-4) at Baltimore (Bradish 4-3), 4:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Cease 3-3) at Oakland (Kaprielian 2-6), 4:07 p.m.
Cleveland (Bibee 4-2) at Chicago Cubs (Stroman 9-5), 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Urías 5-4) at Kansas City (Lynch 1-3), 7:15 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Glasnow 2-1) at Seattle (Kirby 6-7), 7:15 p.m.
Detroit (TBD) at Colorado (TBD), 9:10 p.m.
Arizona (Nelson 4-4) at L.A. Angels (Anderson 4-2), 10:07 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Minnesota at Baltimore, 12:05 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Houston at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Detroit at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
Pittsburgh 5, San Diego 4
Tampa Bay 6, Arizona 1
Miami 2, Boston 0
Toronto 2, San Francisco 1
Houston 14, St. Louis 0
Milwaukee 3, N.Y. Mets 2
Philadelphia 3, Chicago Cubs 1
L.A. Dodgers 14, Colorado 3
Friday’s Games
Cleveland at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
San Diego at Cincinnati, 5:10 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
San Francisco at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Detroit at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
San Diego (TBD) at Cincinnati (Williamson 1-1), 1:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 8-1) at St. Louis (Flaherty 4-5), 2:15 p.m.
Milwaukee (Burnes 5-5) at Pittsburgh (Oviedo 3-8), 4:05 p.m.
Washington (Gore 4-6) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 6-4), 4:05 p.m.
Miami (Pérez 5-1) at Atlanta (Morton 7-6), 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco (DeSclafani 4-7) at N.Y. Mets (Verlander 2-4), 4:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Bibee 4-2) at Chicago Cubs (Stroman 9-5), 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Urías 5-4) at Kansas City (Lynch 1-3), 7:15 p.m.
Detroit (TBD) at Colorado (TBD), 9:10 p.m.
Arizona (Nelson 4-4) at L.A. Angels (Anderson 4-2), 10:07 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Miami at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.
San Diego at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Detroit at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
San Francisco at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
