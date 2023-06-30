On Air: Federal News Network
Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
June 30, 2023 9:58 am
All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division

W
L
Pct
GB
WCGB
L10
Str
Home
Away

Tampa Bay
56
28
.667
_
_
5-5
W-2
34-10
22-18

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 53 27 .663 _ _ 9-1 W-5 27-15 26-12
Miami 48 34 .585 6 +2½ 7-3 W-5 25-16 23-18
Philadelphia 43 37 .538 10 7-3 W-4 21-14 22-23
New York 36 45 .444 17½ 9 3-7 L-2 18-18 18-27
Washington 32 48 .400 21 12½ 5-5 W-2 13-27 19-21

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Cincinnati 43 38 .531 _ _ 7-3 W-2 21-20 22-18
Milwaukee 43 38 .531 _ 2 6-4 W-2 22-18 21-20
Pittsburgh 38 42 .475 4-6 W-3 21-19 17-23
Chicago 37 42 .468 5 7 5-5 L-4 20-20 17-22
St. Louis 33 47 .413 11½ 6-4 L-2 15-24 18-23

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Arizona 48 34 .585 _ _ 5-5 L-2 24-20 24-14
Los Angeles 45 35 .563 2 6-4 W-1 24-15 21-20
San Francisco 45 36 .556 _ 6-4 L-2 23-19 22-17
San Diego 37 44 .457 10½ 8 2-8 L-5 20-22 17-22
Colorado 32 51 .386 16½ 14 3-7 L-1 19-22 13-29

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Kansas City 4, Cleveland 3, 10 innings

Detroit 8, Texas 5

Tampa Bay 6, Arizona 1

N.Y. Yankees 10, Oakland 4

Chicago White Sox 9, L.A. Angels 7

Miami 2, Boston 0

Toronto 2, San Francisco 1

Houston 14, St. Louis 0

Friday’s Games

Cleveland at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Minnesota at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Detroit at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 8-1) at St. Louis (Flaherty 4-5), 2:15 p.m.

Boston (Crawford 2-4) at Toronto (Kikuchi 7-2), 3:07 p.m.

Houston (Brown 6-4) at Texas (Eovaldi 9-3), 4:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Ober 4-4) at Baltimore (Bradish 4-3), 4:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 3-3) at Oakland (Kaprielian 2-6), 4:07 p.m.

Cleveland (Bibee 4-2) at Chicago Cubs (Stroman 9-5), 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 5-4) at Kansas City (Lynch 1-3), 7:15 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Glasnow 2-1) at Seattle (Kirby 6-7), 7:15 p.m.

Detroit (TBD) at Colorado (TBD), 9:10 p.m.

Arizona (Nelson 4-4) at L.A. Angels (Anderson 4-2), 10:07 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Minnesota at Baltimore, 12:05 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Detroit at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Pittsburgh 5, San Diego 4

Tampa Bay 6, Arizona 1

Miami 2, Boston 0

Toronto 2, San Francisco 1

Houston 14, St. Louis 0

Milwaukee 3, N.Y. Mets 2

Philadelphia 3, Chicago Cubs 1

L.A. Dodgers 14, Colorado 3

Friday’s Games

Cleveland at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

San Diego at Cincinnati, 5:10 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Detroit at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

San Diego (TBD) at Cincinnati (Williamson 1-1), 1:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 8-1) at St. Louis (Flaherty 4-5), 2:15 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 5-5) at Pittsburgh (Oviedo 3-8), 4:05 p.m.

Washington (Gore 4-6) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 6-4), 4:05 p.m.

Miami (Pérez 5-1) at Atlanta (Morton 7-6), 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco (DeSclafani 4-7) at N.Y. Mets (Verlander 2-4), 4:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Bibee 4-2) at Chicago Cubs (Stroman 9-5), 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 5-4) at Kansas City (Lynch 1-3), 7:15 p.m.

Detroit (TBD) at Colorado (TBD), 9:10 p.m.

Arizona (Nelson 4-4) at L.A. Angels (Anderson 4-2), 10:07 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Miami at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.

San Diego at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Detroit at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

San Francisco at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Top Stories