Bogaerts, Soto and Kim homer to back Musgrove in the Padres’ 13-3 win over the Nationals

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Xander Bogaerts, Juan Soto and Ha-Seong Kim hit home runs and Joe Musgrove threw seven strong innings to lead the San Diego Padres to a 13-3 victory against the Washington Nationals on Friday night.

The superstar-laden Padres, who have struggled at the plate most of the season to tumble into fourth place in the NL West, scored in double digits in consecutive games for the first time this year. They won 10-0 at San Francisco on Thursday to avoid a four-game sweep.

Bogaerts hit a three-run shot, Soto connected to drive in two runs and Kim hit his first career leadoff homer. Soto and Kim each had three RBIs.

Bogaerts, the $280 million shortstop who has been bothered by a sore left wrist, capped the six-run fifth inning with a two-out shot into the left-field seats off Patrick Corbin, his eighth. His last homer came exactly a month earlier, at Washington. Kim hit a two-run single and Manny Machado had an RBI groundout that inning.

Kim drove Corbin’s third pitch over the fence in straightaway center field, his seventh.

Musgrove (6-2) won his third straight start and fifth straight decision over six starts. He held the Nationals to one run and six hits, struck out seven and walked none.

Soto homered in the eighth, his 14th. He also had an RBI double in the four-run seventh, when Nelson Cruz hit a two-run single and Trent Grisham an RBI double.

Corbin (4-9) allowed seven runs and seven hits in five innings.

Michael Chavis homered in the ninth for the Nationals.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Padres: Manager Bob Melvin said RHP Michael Wacha has shoulder fatigue and will skip his scheduled start Saturday night.

UP NEXT

Nationals RHP Josiah Gray (4-6, 3.64 ERA) is scheduled to start the middle game of the series against RHP Matt Waldron, a knuckleballer who’ll be making his big league debut in Wacha’s place.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

