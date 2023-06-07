Brewers face the Orioles leading series 1-0

Baltimore Orioles (37-23, second in the AL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (33-28, first in the NL Central) Milwaukee; Wednesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Dean Kremer (6-2, 4.43 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 54 strikeouts); Brewers: Corbin Burnes (4-4, 3.75 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 66 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Brewers -145, Orioles +123; over/under is 8 runs

Baltimore Orioles (37-23, second in the AL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (33-28, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Wednesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Dean Kremer (6-2, 4.43 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 54 strikeouts); Brewers: Corbin Burnes (4-4, 3.75 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 66 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Brewers -145, Orioles +123; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers host the Baltimore Orioles with a 1-0 series lead.

Milwaukee is 33-28 overall and 17-12 in home games. The Brewers are sixth in the NL with 70 total home runs, averaging 1.1 per game.

Baltimore is 37-23 overall and 20-11 in road games. The Orioles have an 11-7 record in games decided by one run.

The matchup Wednesday is the second meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rowdy Tellez leads Milwaukee with 12 home runs while slugging .467. William Contreras is 5-for-34 with three home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Ryan Mountcastle leads Baltimore with 11 home runs while slugging .429. Ryan O’Hearn is 10-for-28 with two home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 6-4, .196 batting average, 3.50 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Orioles: 4-6, .229 batting average, 4.84 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Darin Ruf: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyrone Taylor: 10-Day IL (elbow), Jesse Winker: 10-Day IL (neck), Willy Adames: 7-Day IL (head), Eric Lauer: 15-Day IL (shoulder), J.B. Bukauskas: 15-Day IL (spine), Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (lat strain), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Bush: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Ashby: 60-Day IL (labrum), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jason Alexander: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Orioles: Gunnar Henderson: day-to-day (back), Dillon Tate: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mychal Givens: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Cedric Mullins: 10-Day IL (groin), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.