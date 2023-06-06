Brewers start 3-game series at home against the Orioles

Baltimore Orioles (37-22, second in the AL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (32-28, second in the NL Central) Milwaukee; Tuesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Kyle Gibson (7-3, 3.89 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 47 strikeouts); Brewers: Freddy Peralta (5-5, 4.48 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 61 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Brewers -125, Orioles +106; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

Baltimore Orioles (37-22, second in the AL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (32-28, second in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Tuesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Kyle Gibson (7-3, 3.89 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 47 strikeouts); Brewers: Freddy Peralta (5-5, 4.48 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 61 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Brewers -125, Orioles +106; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers host the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday to begin a three-game series.

Milwaukee has gone 16-12 in home games and 32-28 overall. The Brewers are fifth in the NL with 70 total home runs, averaging 1.2 per game.

Baltimore has gone 20-10 on the road and 37-22 overall. The Orioles have gone 22-10 in games when they record eight or more hits.

The teams meet Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Yelich has seven doubles and seven home runs for the Brewers. Joey Wiemer is 9-for-31 with four doubles, a home run and three RBI over the past 10 games.

Adley Rutschman has eight doubles and eight home runs for the Orioles. Austin Hays is 11-for-38 with three doubles, a triple and a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 5-5, .188 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Orioles: 5-5, .229 batting average, 4.65 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Darin Ruf: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyrone Taylor: 10-Day IL (elbow), Jesse Winker: 10-Day IL (neck), Willy Adames: 7-Day IL (head), Eric Lauer: 15-Day IL (shoulder), J.B. Bukauskas: 15-Day IL (spine), Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (lat strain), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Bush: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Ashby: 60-Day IL (labrum), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jason Alexander: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Orioles: Gunnar Henderson: day-to-day (back), Dillon Tate: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mychal Givens: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Cedric Mullins: 10-Day IL (groin), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

