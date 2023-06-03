On Air:
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Chicago Cubs place LHP Justin Steele on 15-day IL with forearm strain

The Associated Press
June 3, 2023 10:02 pm
< a min read
      

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs placed left-hander Justin Steele on the 15-day injured list on Saturday with strained left forearm.

Steele, who turns 28 on July 11, has been one of Chicago’s best pitchers so far this season. He is 6-2 with a 2.65 ERA in 12 starts. He has 58 strikeouts and 16 walks in 68 innings.

The Cubs also recalled catcher Miguel Amaya from Triple-A Iowa before their game at San...

READ MORE

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs placed left-hander Justin Steele on the 15-day injured list on Saturday with strained left forearm.

Steele, who turns 28 on July 11, has been one of Chicago’s best pitchers so far this season. He is 6-2 with a 2.65 ERA in 12 starts. He has 58 strikeouts and 16 walks in 68 innings.

The Cubs also recalled catcher Miguel Amaya from Triple-A Iowa before their game at San Diego. Amaya made his big league debut last month. He went 3 for 13 with two RBIs in his first six games.

Steele was removed from Wednesday’s start against Tampa Bay after three perfect innings. He had an MRI exam on Thursday.

        Insight by Verizon: Can agencies create CX that’s ‘simplistic, delightful and surprising’? Leaders from the Agriculture Department, Education Department, Homeland Security Department and IRS think so and share the work underway in their agencies to make it easy to navigate government services.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|10 InfoComm 2023
6|10 World Wide Technology Supply Chain Job...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories