On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Colts keep Rodgers out of practice as NFL investigates gambling allegations

The Associated Press
June 7, 2023 2:44 pm
< a min read
      

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Isaiah Rodgers Sr. did not practice with his teammates Wednesday, two days after the team said it was aware of an NFL investigation into gambling allegations about one of its players.

Neither the Colts nor the league have publicly identified Rodgers as the target of the investigation.

On Monday, Rodgers issued a statement on Twitter saying he made an “error in judgment.” The post came hours after media reports linked him to...

READ MORE

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Isaiah Rodgers Sr. did not practice with his teammates Wednesday, two days after the team said it was aware of an NFL investigation into gambling allegations about one of its players.

Neither the Colts nor the league have publicly identified Rodgers as the target of the investigation.

On Monday, Rodgers issued a statement on Twitter saying he made an “error in judgment.” The post came hours after media reports linked him to the investigation.

Coach Shane Steichen would not say whether Rodgers will remain out until the matter is resolved.

        Insight by ExtraHop: In this exclusive webinar edition of Ask the CIO, host Jason Miller and his guest, Kurt DelBene from the Department of Veterans Affairs will dive into zero trust and the future of training and automation at the VA. In addition, Tom Roeh from ExtraHop will provide an industry perspective.

“It’s an ongoing investigation with the NFL right now,” Steichen said. “Beyond that I won’t have much to say.”

He repeated the same comment to most of the questions that were asked about Rodgers and the gambling issue.

Linebacker E.J. Speed told reporters league officials spoke to Colts players about gambling a few days ago. Steichen said the meeting was part of the league’s annual presentation to all 32 teams and had been arranged prior to Monday’s reports.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|13 JBSA-Fort Sam Houston Tech Expo
6|13 Securing the Mission in the Cloud at...
6|13 Accelerating Your Public Sector Zero...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories