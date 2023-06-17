Cubs take on the Orioles on home winning streak

Baltimore Orioles (43-26, second in the AL East) vs. Chicago Cubs (32-37, fourth in the NL Central) Chicago; Saturday, 2:20 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Kyle Gibson (8-3, 3.90 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 58 strikeouts); Cubs: Justin Steele (0-0) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Cubs -128, Orioles +108; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs will try to keep their four-game home win streak alive when they play the Baltimore Orioles.

Chicago has a 19-16 record in home games and a 32-37 record overall. The Cubs rank ninth in the NL with 77 total home runs, averaging 1.1 per game.

Baltimore is 43-26 overall and 21-13 on the road. The Orioles are 12-7 in games decided by one run.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nico Hoerner has four home runs, 19 walks and 31 RBI while hitting .285 for the Cubs. Christopher Morel is 11-for-32 with a double, a triple, three home runs and 11 RBI over the past 10 games.

Austin Hays has a .305 batting average to lead the Orioles, and has 18 doubles, two triples and eight home runs. Gunnar Henderson is 14-for-37 with four home runs and 11 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 6-4, .257 batting average, 4.08 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Orioles: 6-4, .279 batting average, 4.39 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Nick Burdi: 60-Day IL (appendicitis), Brandon Hughes: 15-Day IL (knee), Edwin Rios: 10-Day IL (groin), Justin Steele: 15-Day IL (forearm), Adrian Sampson: 60-Day IL (right meniscus), Brad Boxberger: 15-Day IL (forearm), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Orioles: Austin Voth: 15-Day IL (elbow), Ryan Mountcastle: 10-Day IL (vertigo), Dillon Tate: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mychal Givens: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Cedric Mullins: 10-Day IL (groin), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)

