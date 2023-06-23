On Air: Federal News Network
De La Cruz goes for cycle and Votto hits 2 clutch homers as streaking Reds stop Braves 11-10

The Associated Press
June 23, 2023
CINCINNATI (AP) — Dazzling rookie Elly De La Cruz hit for the cycle, Joey Votto launched tying and go-ahead homers and the Cincinnati Reds extended their winning streak to 12 games Friday night with an 11-10 victory over the Atlanta Braves.

In a wild matchup of National League division leaders, Cincinnati erased an early 5-0 deficit and halted Atlanta’s eight-game winning streak.

The Reds’ winning streak is tied for the second-best in franchise history, matching the 1939 and 1957 teams for the club’s longest since 1900.

De La Cruz became the first Cincinnati player in 34 years to hit for the cycle. He completed it by the sixth inning with a triple that gave him four RBIs.

The cycle was the seventh in team history, fifth since 1900 and first since Eric Davis accomplished the feat on June 2, 1989.

