Elena Rybakina, reigning Wimbledon champion, pulls out of French Open because she is sick

The Associated Press
June 3, 2023 5:53 am
READ MORE

PARIS (AP) — Reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina pulled out of the French Open before her third-round match on Saturday because she is sick.

The No. 4-seeded Rybakina was supposed to face 132nd-ranked Sara Sorribes Tormo in the day’s opening contest on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Rybakina was considered among the top contenders for the title at Roland Garros. She has won her past 10 matches, including a tuneup title on red clay at the Italian Open last month.

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

