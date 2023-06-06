Ex-captain Amandine Henry back with France to prepare for Women’s World Cup

PARIS (AP) — Former France captain Amandine Henry was called up by coach Herve Renard on Tuesday to prepare for the upcoming Women’s World Cup. Renard chose 26 players in a squad that will ultimately be trimmed to 23 for the tournament in Australia and New Zealand next month. Henry has played 93 matches for France but her last appearance was in November 2020. Experienced Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Kheira Hamraoui was not selected.

Renard was appointed in March after the players rebelled against predecessor Corinne Diacre.

The 54-year-old Renard quit as coach of the Saudi Arabia men’s team this week, ending a four-year spell highlighted by a win over eventual champion Argentina in the group stage of last year’s World Cup in Qatar.

He said his goal with the women’s team was to at least reach the semifinals at the World Cup and the Paris Olympics.

___

France squad:

Goalkeepers: Mylène Chavas (Bordeaux), Constance Picaud (Paris Saint-Germain), Solène Durand (Guingamp), Pauline Peyraud-Magnin (Juventus Turin)

Defenders: Selma Bacha (Lyon), Estelle Cascarino (Manchester United), Elisa De Almeida (PSG), Sakina Karchaoui (PSG), Eve Périsset (Chelsea), Maëlle Lakrar (Montpellier), Aïssatou Tounkara (Manchester United), Wendie Renard (Lyon)

Midfielders: Kenza Dali (Aston Villa), Amel Majri (OL), Laurina Fazer (PSG), Grace Geyoro (PSG), Sandie Toletti (Real Madrid), Amandine Henry (Angel City FC), Oriane Jean-François (PSG), Léa Le Garrec (Fleury)

Forwards: Viviane Asseyi (West Ham), Kadidiatou Diani (PSG), Eugénie Le Sommer (Lyon), Clara Mateo (Paris FC), Vicki Becho (Lyon), Naomie Feller (Real Madrid)

___

