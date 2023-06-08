On Air:
Guardians' José Ramírez homers in first 3 at-bats against Red Sox

TOM WITHERS
June 8, 2023
CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Guardians third baseman José Ramírez homered in his first three at-bats on Thursday night against the Boston Red Sox.

Ramírez connected for a solo shot in the first, a two-run homer — the 200th of his career — in the third and added another solo homer in the sixth.

The switch-hitter hit two of the homers right-handed, and the other from the left side of the plate.

Ramírez’s homer in the sixth came off former teammate Corey Kluber and gave the All-Star nine this season and moved him past Travis Hafner for ninth place on the club’s career homer list with 201.

Ramírez came up again in the sixth as the Guardians sent 10 men to the plate and struck out to end the inning.

His three-homer game is the fourth in the majors this season, following Texas’ Adolis García on April 22, St. Louis’ Paul Goldschmidt on May 7 and Oakland’s Jordan Diaz on May 9.

Cleveland has one four-homer game, by Rocky Colavito on June 10, 1959. The last four-homer game in the majors came from Arizona’s J.D. Martinez on Sept. 4, 2017.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

