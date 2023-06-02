On Air:
Kilfoyl throws 3-hitter as Oklahoma St eliminates Utah from Women’s College World Series

CLIFF BRUNT
June 2, 2023 11:52 pm
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Lexi Kilfoyl threw a three-hitter, and No. 6 seed Oklahoma State beat No. 15 Utah 8-0 in five innings Friday night in a Women’s College World Series elimination game.

Oklahoma State scored six runs in the second inning, including a two-run double by Morgyn Wynne. Katelynn Carwile had two hits and three RBIs for the Cowgirls.

The Cowgirls (47-15) will play the loser of Saturday’s game between No. 1 seed Oklahoma and No. 4 seed Tennessee in an elimination game on Sunday.

Oklahoma State is set up well for a run in the tournament. Kilfoyl only threw 53 pitches, plus her complete game allowed the Cowgirls to save their other star pitcher, Kelly Maxwell.

Utah (42-16) was playing in its first World Series since 1994. The Utes lost to Washington earlier in the day, and ace Mariah Lopez used her energy to keep her team in that game. Sydney Sandez gave up six runs in just one inning to take the loss.

Follow Cliff Brunt on Twitter: twitter.com/CliffBruntAP

