On Air: Federal News Network
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Live updates | NBA Draft starts with the annual fashion show

The Associated Press
June 22, 2023 6:36 pm
1 min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — The players have arrived at Barclays Center for the NBA draft. And as always, the preshow was a fashion show.

Soon-to-be No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama wore a green suit and a special necklace, telling ESPN that the stone appealed to him because it was unusual — not expensive. “I don’t care about wearing expensive stuff,” he said.

Taylor Hendricks of UCF had a pinkish suit, the jacket lined with photos...

READ MORE

NEW YORK (AP) — The players have arrived at Barclays Center for the NBA draft. And as always, the preshow was a fashion show.

Soon-to-be No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama wore a green suit and a special necklace, telling ESPN that the stone appealed to him because it was unusual — not expensive. “I don’t care about wearing expensive stuff,” he said.

Taylor Hendricks of UCF had a pinkish suit, the jacket lined with photos that represented his journey to the NBA and some of the people who mean the most to him.

And there was a lot of sparkly. Kansas’ Gradey Dick showed up in a dazzling red jacket, and Scoot Henderson of the G League Ignite wore black with a lot of accent stones in designs selected by his family.

        Federal News Network's Cloud Exchange 2023: Discover how agencies across the government use cloud to reimagine government services — from the enterprise to the edge in this 3 day event. Register today!

Players arrived, by bus from their hotel, several hours before the 8 p.m. start to the draft, which can be viewed on ABC or ESPN and streamed on ESPN’s website and app.

___

What to know:

Who is Victor Wembanyama and why is he considered a generational talent? We explain.

The mock draft, selected by AP writers.

Miller tops list of forwards in the draft.

Henderson leads the draft guard class.

___

        Read more: Sports News

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|28 Hurlburt Field Tech Expo
6|28 2023 June Space Coast Networking Event
6|28 Building the Digital Experience: The...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories