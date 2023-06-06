On Air:
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Lucas Giolito working on no-hitter against Yankees through six innings

The Associated Press
June 6, 2023 8:52 pm
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Lucas Giolito of the Chicago White Sox is pitching a no-hitter through six innings against the New York Yankees.

Giolito has struck out seven, walked three and thrown 100 pitches Tuesday night.

The right-hander is trying for his second career no-hitter. He threw one against the Pittsburgh Pirates in front of an empty stadium in Chicago during the pandemic-shortened season on Aug. 25, 2020.

The White Sox have thrown 20 no-hitters...

READ MORE

NEW YORK (AP) — Lucas Giolito of the Chicago White Sox is pitching a no-hitter through six innings against the New York Yankees.

Giolito has struck out seven, walked three and thrown 100 pitches Tuesday night.

The right-hander is trying for his second career no-hitter. He threw one against the Pittsburgh Pirates in front of an empty stadium in Chicago during the pandemic-shortened season on Aug. 25, 2020.

The White Sox have thrown 20 no-hitters in franchise history. The last was by Carlos Rodón on April 14, 2021, at home against Cleveland.

        Insight by ExtraHop: In this exclusive webinar edition of Ask the CIO, host Jason Miller and his guest, Kurt DelBene from the Department of Veterans Affairs will dive into zero trust and the future of training and automation at the VA. In addition, Tom Roeh from ExtraHop will provide an industry perspective.

New York has been no-hit eight times. The most recent was last season on June 25 at home by the Houston trio of Cristian Javier, Hector Neris and Ryan Pressly.

The White Sox hold a 3-0 lead on a solo homer and a two-run shot by catcher Seby Zavala in consecutive at-bats.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|13 JBSA-Fort Sam Houston Tech Expo
6|13 Securing the Mission in the Cloud at...
6|13 Accelerating Your Public Sector Zero...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories