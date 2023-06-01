On Air:
⚠️Programming Note::
Listen Live
Sports News

Major League Baseball Leaders

The Associated Press
June 1, 2023 12:23 am
2 min read
      

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Bichette, Toronto, .329; Yoshida, Boston, .317; Hays, Baltimore, .311; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, .310; Urshela, Los Angeles, .307; Rizzo, New York, .304; Judge, New York, .303; Franco, Tampa Bay, .298; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, .297; Greene, Detroit, .296.

RUNS_Semien, Texas, 48; A.García, Texas, 45; Judge, New York, 41; Jung, Texas, 40; N.Lowe, Texas, 40; Verdugo, Boston, 38; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 37; Robert Jr., Chicago, 37; Torres, New York, 37; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 36; Trout, Los Angeles,...

READ MORE

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Bichette, Toronto, .329; Yoshida, Boston, .317; Hays, Baltimore, .311; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, .310; Urshela, Los Angeles, .307; Rizzo, New York, .304; Judge, New York, .303; Franco, Tampa Bay, .298; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, .297; Greene, Detroit, .296.

RUNS_Semien, Texas, 48; A.García, Texas, 45; Judge, New York, 41; Jung, Texas, 40; N.Lowe, Texas, 40; Verdugo, Boston, 38; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 37; Robert Jr., Chicago, 37; Torres, New York, 37; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 36; Trout, Los Angeles, 36.

RBI_A.García, Texas, 49; Alvarez, Houston, 48; Devers, Boston, 47; Semien, Texas, 44; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 40; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 40; Judge, New York, 39; Heim, Texas, 39; Mullins, Baltimore, 39; Vaughn, Chicago, 39.

HITS_Bichette, Toronto, 79; Semien, Texas, 67; Franco, Tampa Bay, 65; Rizzo, New York, 62; Jung, Texas, 61; N.Lowe, Texas, 61; M.Chapman, Toronto, 60; Greene, Detroit, 60; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 60; E.Ruiz, Oakland, 60; Verdugo, Boston, 60.

        Insight by Verizon: Can agencies create CX that’s ‘simplistic, delightful and surprising’? Leaders from the Agriculture Department, Education Department, Homeland Security Department and IRS think so and share the work underway in their agencies to make it easy to navigate government services.

DOUBLES_M.Chapman, Toronto, 21; Vaughn, Chicago, 17; T.France, Seattle, 16; N.Lowe, Texas, 16; Pasquantino, Kansas City, 16; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 16; Verdugo, Boston, 16; Benintendi, Chicago, 15; Ja.Duran, Boston, 15; Franco, Tampa Bay, 15; Robert Jr., Chicago, 15; Santander, Baltimore, 15; Semien, Texas, 15.

TRIPLES_Kiermaier, Toronto, 4; Rosario, Cleveland, 4; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 4; Greene, Detroit, 3; Mullins, Baltimore, 3; 17 tied at 2.

HOME RUNS_Judge, New York, 18; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 15; Alvarez, Houston, 14; A.García, Texas, 14; Trout, Los Angeles, 13; Devers, Boston, 13; Robert Jr., Chicago, 13; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 12; Perez, Kansas City, 12; Jung, Texas, 12.

STOLEN BASES_E.Ruiz, Oakland, 28; Franco, Tampa Bay, 20; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 17; Mateo, Baltimore, 15; Walls, Tampa Bay, 15; Merrifield, Toronto, 14; J.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 13; Mullins, Baltimore, 13; Volpe, New York, 13; Castro, Minnesota, 10; Kwan, Cleveland, 10; McKinstry, Detroit, 10; Straw, Cleveland, 10.

PITCHING_McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 8-1; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 7-1; Eovaldi, Texas, 7-2; Ryan, Minnesota, 7-2; Gibson, Baltimore, 7-3; Cole, New York, 6-0; Javier, Houston, 6-1; M.Pérez, Texas, 6-1; Kikuchi, Toronto, 6-2; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 5-1; J.Gray, Texas, 5-1.

ERA_S.Gray, Minnesota, 1.94; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 2.07; E.Rodriguez, Detroit, 2.13; F.Valdez, Houston, 2.38; Eovaldi, Texas, 2.42; L.Castillo, Seattle, 2.69; Ryan, Minnesota, 2.77; J.Gray, Texas, 2.81; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 2.91; Cole, New York, 2.93.

STRIKEOUTS_Ohtani, Los Angeles, 90; Gausman, Toronto, 89; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 82; P.López, Minnesota, 81; Cole, New York, 79; F.Valdez, Houston, 77; L.Castillo, Seattle, 76; Lynn, Chicago, 76; Ryan, Minnesota, 76; H.Brown, Houston, 74.

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|7 govDelivery Advanced Package Training
6|7 CI or FS Polygraph Cleared Job Fair
6|7 AWS D.C. Public Sector Summit Promotion
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories