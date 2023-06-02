On Air:
Major League Baseball Leaders

The Associated Press
June 2, 2023 9:10 pm
AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Bichette, Toronto, .332; Yoshida, Boston, .312; Hays, Baltimore, .311; Urshela, Los Angeles, .311; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, .310; Rizzo, New York, .304; Franco, Tampa Bay, .298; Judge, New York, .298; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, .297; Greene, Detroit, .296.

RUNS_Semien, Texas, 48; A.García, Texas, 45; Judge, New York, 41; Jung, Texas, 40; N.Lowe, Texas, 40; Verdugo, Boston, 39; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 37; Robert Jr., Chicago, 37; Torres, New York, 37; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 36; Trout, Los Angeles, 36.

RUNS_Semien, Texas, 48; A.García, Texas, 45; Judge, New York, 41; Jung, Texas, 40; N.Lowe, Texas, 40; Verdugo, Boston, 39; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 37; Robert Jr., Chicago, 37; Torres, New York, 37; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 36; Trout, Los Angeles, 36.

RBI_A.García, Texas, 49; Alvarez, Houston, 48; Devers, Boston, 48; Semien, Texas, 44; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 40; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 40; Judge, New York, 39; Heim, Texas, 39; Mullins, Baltimore, 39; Vaughn, Chicago, 39; Bichette, Toronto, 39.

HITS_Bichette, Toronto, 81; Semien, Texas, 67; Franco, Tampa Bay, 65; Rizzo, New York, 62; M.Chapman, Toronto, 61; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 61; Jung, Texas, 61; N.Lowe, Texas, 61; E.Ruiz, Oakland, 61; Greene, Detroit, 60; Urshela, Los Angeles, 60; Verdugo, Boston, 60.

DOUBLES_M.Chapman, Toronto, 21; Vaughn, Chicago, 17; T.France, Seattle, 16; N.Lowe, Texas, 16; Pasquantino, Kansas City, 16; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 16; Verdugo, Boston, 16; 7 tied at 15.

TRIPLES_Kiermaier, Toronto, 4; Rosario, Cleveland, 4; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 4; Greene, Detroit, 3; Mullins, Baltimore, 3; 17 tied at 2.

HOME RUNS_Judge, New York, 18; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 15; Alvarez, Houston, 14; A.García, Texas, 14; Robert Jr., Chicago, 13; Trout, Los Angeles, 13; Devers, Boston, 13; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 12; Perez, Kansas City, 12; Jung, Texas, 12; Bichette, Toronto, 12.

STOLEN BASES_E.Ruiz, Oakland, 28; Franco, Tampa Bay, 20; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 17; Mateo, Baltimore, 15; Merrifield, Toronto, 15; Walls, Tampa Bay, 15; J.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 13; Mullins, Baltimore, 13; Volpe, New York, 13; 5 tied at 10.

PITCHING_McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 8-1; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 7-1; Eovaldi, Texas, 7-2; Ryan, Minnesota, 7-2; Gibson, Baltimore, 7-3; Cole, New York, 6-0; Javier, Houston, 6-1; M.Pérez, Texas, 6-1; Kikuchi, Toronto, 6-2; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 5-1; J.Gray, Texas, 5-1.

ERA_S.Gray, Minnesota, 1.94; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 2.07; E.Rodriguez, Detroit, 2.13; F.Valdez, Houston, 2.38; Eovaldi, Texas, 2.42; L.Castillo, Seattle, 2.69; Gausman, Toronto, 2.76; Ryan, Minnesota, 2.77; J.Gray, Texas, 2.81; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 2.91.

STRIKEOUTS_Gausman, Toronto, 100; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 90; P.López, Minnesota, 86; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 82; Cole, New York, 79; F.Valdez, Houston, 77; L.Castillo, Seattle, 76; Lynn, Chicago, 76; Ryan, Minnesota, 76; H.Brown, Houston, 74.

