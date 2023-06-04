On Air:
Sports News

Major League Baseball Leaders

The Associated Press
June 4, 2023 1:06 am
AMERICAN LEAGUE

RUNS_Semien, Texas, 53; A.García, Texas, 46; Judge, New York, 42; N.Lowe, Texas, 41; Jung, Texas, 40; Verdugo, Boston, 39; Alvarez, Houston, 38; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 38; Franco, Tampa Bay, 37; Robert Jr., Chicago, 37; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 37; Torres, New York, 37.

RUNS_Semien, Texas, 53; A.García, Texas, 46; Judge, New York, 42; N.Lowe, Texas, 41; Jung, Texas, 40; Verdugo, Boston, 39; Alvarez, Houston, 38; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 38; Franco, Tampa Bay, 37; Robert Jr., Chicago, 37; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 37; Torres, New...

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Bichette, Toronto, .336; Yoshida, Boston, .314; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, .310; Urshela, Los Angeles, .310; Franco, Tampa Bay, .305; Semien, Texas, .304; Hays, Baltimore, .303; Rizzo, New York, .297; Greene, Detroit, .296; Dubón, Houston, .295.

RUNS_Semien, Texas, 53; A.García, Texas, 46; Judge, New York, 42; N.Lowe, Texas, 41; Jung, Texas, 40; Verdugo, Boston, 39; Alvarez, Houston, 38; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 38; Franco, Tampa Bay, 37; Robert Jr., Chicago, 37; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 37; Torres, New York, 37.

RBI_Alvarez, Houston, 51; A.García, Texas, 50; Devers, Boston, 48; Semien, Texas, 47; Heim, Texas, 41; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 40; Judge, New York, 40; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 40; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 40; Mullins, Baltimore, 39; Vaughn, Chicago, 39; Bichette, Toronto, 39.

HITS_Bichette, Toronto, 85; Semien, Texas, 72; Franco, Tampa Bay, 68; N.Lowe, Texas, 64; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 63; Rizzo, New York, 63; Verdugo, Boston, 63; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 62; E.Ruiz, Oakland, 62; 5 tied at 61.

DOUBLES_M.Chapman, Toronto, 21; T.France, Seattle, 17; Franco, Tampa Bay, 17; Semien, Texas, 17; Vaughn, Chicago, 17; Verdugo, Boston, 17; N.Lowe, Texas, 16; Pasquantino, Kansas City, 16; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 16; 5 tied at 15.

TRIPLES_Kiermaier, Toronto, 4; Rosario, Cleveland, 4; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 4; Greene, Detroit, 3; Mullins, Baltimore, 3; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 3; 17 tied at 2.

HOME RUNS_Judge, New York, 19; Alvarez, Houston, 15; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 15; A.García, Texas, 14; Robert Jr., Chicago, 13; Devers, Boston, 13; Trout, Los Angeles, 13; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 12; Perez, Kansas City, 12; Jung, Texas, 12; Bichette, Toronto, 12.

STOLEN BASES_E.Ruiz, Oakland, 28; Franco, Tampa Bay, 21; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 18; Mateo, Baltimore, 15; Merrifield, Toronto, 15; Walls, Tampa Bay, 15; J.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 13; Mullins, Baltimore, 13; Volpe, New York, 13; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 12.

PITCHING_McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 8-1; Cole, New York, 7-0; Javier, Houston, 7-1; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 7-1; Eovaldi, Texas, 7-2; Ryan, Minnesota, 7-2; Gibson, Baltimore, 7-3; J.Gray, Texas, 6-1; M.Pérez, Texas, 6-1; Kremer, Baltimore, 6-2; Kikuchi, Toronto, 6-2.

ERA_McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 2.07; E.Rodriguez, Detroit, 2.13; S.Gray, Minnesota, 2.15; F.Valdez, Houston, 2.17; Eovaldi, Texas, 2.42; J.Gray, Texas, 2.51; L.Castillo, Seattle, 2.55; Gausman, Toronto, 2.76; Ryan, Minnesota, 2.77; Cole, New York, 2.82.

STRIKEOUTS_Gausman, Toronto, 100; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 96; P.López, Minnesota, 86; Cole, New York, 84; F.Valdez, Houston, 84; L.Castillo, Seattle, 82; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 82; Lynn, Chicago, 76; Ryan, Minnesota, 76; H.Brown, Houston, 74; Cease, Chicago, 74.

Top Stories