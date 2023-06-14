On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Bichette, Toronto, .316; Hays, Baltimore, .303; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, .302; Merrifield, Toronto, .300; Urshela, Los Angeles, .300; Dubón, Houston, .297; Yoshida, Boston, .297; Greene, Detroit, .296; Ohtani, Los Angeles, .296; Franco, Tampa Bay, .292.

RUNS_Semien, Texas, 57; A.García, Texas, 48; Jung, Texas, 47; N.Lowe, Texas, 45; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 44; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 43; Kwan, Cleveland, 43; Verdugo, Boston, 43; Judge, New York, 42; Robert Jr., Chicago, 42.

RBI_Devers, Boston, 56; Alvarez, Houston, 55; A.García, Texas, 54; Semien, Texas, 51; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 50; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 48; Heim, Texas, 46; Paredes, Tampa Bay, 45; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 44; Bichette, Toronto, 43.

HITS_Bichette, Toronto, 92; Semien, Texas, 79; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 77; Franco, Tampa Bay, 75; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 72; N.Lowe, Texas, 72; Verdugo, Boston, 72; T.France, Seattle, 71; Jung, Texas, 71; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 69; Yoshida, Boston, 69.

DOUBLES_M.Chapman, Toronto, 23; T.France, Seattle, 21; Semien, Texas, 20; Franco, Tampa Bay, 19; Santander, Baltimore, 19; Vaughn, Chicago, 19; Verdugo, Boston, 19; Hays, Baltimore, 18; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 18; Robert Jr., Chicago, 18.

TRIPLES_Kiermaier, Toronto, 4; Olivares, Kansas City, 4; Rosario, Cleveland, 4; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 4; Greene, Detroit, 3; Laureano, Oakland, 3; N.Lopez, Kansas City, 3; Mullins, Baltimore, 3; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 3; 16 tied at 2.

HOME RUNS_Ohtani, Los Angeles, 20; Judge, New York, 19; Alvarez, Houston, 17; Devers, Boston, 17; Robert Jr., Chicago, 15; A.García, Texas, 15; Perez, Kansas City, 14; Trout, Los Angeles, 14; Bichette, Toronto, 14; Burger, Chicago, 13; Rooker, Oakland, 13; Jung, Texas, 13.

STOLEN BASES_E.Ruiz, Oakland, 31; Franco, Tampa Bay, 22; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 21; Mateo, Baltimore, 18; Merrifield, Toronto, 17; J.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 15; Walls, Tampa Bay, 15; Volpe, New York, 14; Castro, Minnesota, 13; Mullins, Baltimore, 13.

PITCHING_McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 10-1; Eovaldi, Texas, 9-2; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 8-2; Gibson, Baltimore, 8-3; Cole, New York, 7-1; Javier, Houston, 7-1; Ryan, Minnesota, 7-3; Kremer, Baltimore, 7-3; Bassitt, Toronto, 7-5; J.Gray, Texas, 6-2; M.Pérez, Texas, 6-2; Kikuchi, Toronto, 6-2.

ERA_E.Rodriguez, Detroit, 2.13; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 2.18; S.Gray, Minnesota, 2.25; J.Gray, Texas, 2.32; F.Valdez, Houston, 2.36; Eovaldi, Texas, 2.49; L.Castillo, Seattle, 2.70; Cole, New York, 2.84; Ryan, Minnesota, 2.90; Gausman, Toronto, 3.12.

STRIKEOUTS_Gausman, Toronto, 117; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 102; P.López, Minnesota, 101; L.Castillo, Seattle, 92; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 92; Cole, New York, 90; F.Valdez, Houston, 89; Lynn, Chicago, 86; Kopech, Chicago, 85; Giolito, Chicago, 84; Ryan, Minnesota, 84.

