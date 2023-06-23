On Air: Federal News Network
The Associated Press
June 23, 2023 10:04 pm
AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Hays, Baltimore, .323; Bichette, Toronto, .316; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, .309; Yoshida, Boston, .304; Verdugo, Boston, .303; Taveras, Texas, .298; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, .297; Merrifield, Toronto, .294; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, .293; Dubón, Houston, .292; Ohtani, Los Angeles, .292.

RUNS_Semien, Texas, 61; A.García, Texas, 55; Jung, Texas, 52; Verdugo, Boston, 51; Kwan, Cleveland, 50; N.Lowe, Texas, 50; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 49; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 49; Robert Jr., Chicago, 48; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 47.

RBI_A.García, Texas, 60; Devers, Boston, 58; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 58; Alvarez, Houston, 55; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 55; Heim, Texas, 54; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 54; Semien, Texas, 54; Paredes, Tampa Bay, 50; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 46; Bichette, Toronto, 46.

HITS_Bichette, Toronto, 102; Semien, Texas, 86; Verdugo, Boston, 86; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 83; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 83; Franco, Tampa Bay, 82; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 80; Hays, Baltimore, 80; N.Lowe, Texas, 80; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 79; Kwan, Cleveland, 79; E.Ruiz, Oakland, 79.

DOUBLES_M.Chapman, Toronto, 25; Verdugo, Boston, 24; Semien, Texas, 22; Ja.Duran, Boston, 21; T.France, Seattle, 21; Hays, Baltimore, 21; Franco, Tampa Bay, 20; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 20; Robert Jr., Chicago, 20; Santander, Baltimore, 20; Seager, Texas, 20.

TRIPLES_Kiermaier, Toronto, 4; Olivares, Kansas City, 4; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 4; Rosario, Cleveland, 4; Verdugo, Boston, 4; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 4; 8 tied at 3.

HOME RUNS_Ohtani, Los Angeles, 24; Judge, New York, 19; Robert Jr., Chicago, 18; Alvarez, Houston, 17; Devers, Boston, 17; A.García, Texas, 17; Burger, Chicago, 16; Trout, Los Angeles, 15; Perez, Kansas City, 15; Jung, Texas, 15.

STOLEN BASES_E.Ruiz, Oakland, 39; Franco, Tampa Bay, 24; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 22; Mateo, Baltimore, 20; J.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 18; Merrifield, Toronto, 18; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 16; Walls, Tampa Bay, 16; Volpe, New York, 15; Tucker, Houston, 14.

PITCHING_McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 11-1; Eovaldi, Texas, 9-3; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 9-3; Cole, New York, 8-1; Kremer, Baltimore, 8-3; Ryan, Minnesota, 8-4; Gibson, Baltimore, 8-4; Javier, Houston, 7-1; Gausman, Toronto, 7-3; M.Pérez, Texas, 7-3.

ERA_McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 2.23; F.Valdez, Houston, 2.27; S.Gray, Minnesota, 2.56; Cole, New York, 2.64; Eovaldi, Texas, 2.80; L.Castillo, Seattle, 2.89; J.Gray, Texas, 2.96; Ryan, Minnesota, 2.98; Gausman, Toronto, 3.10; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 3.14.

STRIKEOUTS_Gausman, Toronto, 127; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 117; P.López, Minnesota, 110; Cole, New York, 106; F.Valdez, Houston, 104; Lynn, Chicago, 102; L.Castillo, Seattle, 101; Cease, Chicago, 100; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 100; Ryan, Minnesota, 100.

