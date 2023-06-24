Mariners face the Orioles with 1-0 series lead

Seattle Mariners (37-37, fourth in the AL West) vs. Baltimore Orioles (45-29, second in the AL East) Baltimore; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Bryce Miller (5-3, 3.68 ERA, .88 WHIP, 45 strikeouts); Orioles: Dean Kremer (8-3, 4.56 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 72 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Mariners -111, Orioles -108; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners play the Baltimore Orioles leading the series 1-0.

Baltimore is 45-29 overall and 22-14 in home games. Orioles hitters are batting a collective .252, which ranks sixth in the AL.

Seattle has a 37-37 record overall and a 16-20 record on the road. The Mariners have a 17-6 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adley Rutschman has 11 doubles and 10 home runs for the Orioles. Austin Hays is 16-for-39 with five doubles, a home run and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Teoscar Hernandez leads Seattle with 14 home runs while slugging .456. Ty France is 10-for-38 with two home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 5-5, .273 batting average, 5.28 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Mariners: 6-4, .236 batting average, 2.30 ERA, outscored opponents by 30 runs

INJURIES: Orioles: James McCann: 10-Day IL (ankle), Austin Voth: 15-Day IL (elbow), Ryan Mountcastle: 10-Day IL (vertigo), Dillon Tate: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mychal Givens: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Cedric Mullins: 10-Day IL (groin), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mariners: J.P. Crawford: day-to-day (shoulder), Penn Murfee: 15-Day IL (elbow), Robbie Ray: 60-Day IL (flexor), Trevor Gott: 15-Day IL (back), Marco Gonzales: 15-Day IL (forearm), Easton McGee: 60-Day IL (forearm), Evan White: 60-Day IL (adductor)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

