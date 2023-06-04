On Air:
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

MATCHDAY: Stuttgart takes 3-goal lead into 2nd leg of Bundesliga playoff at Hamburg

The Associated Press
June 4, 2023 10:39 am
< a min read
      

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Monday:

GERMANY

Stuttgart has a handy 3-0 lead from the first leg of its Bundesliga promotion-relegation playoff against Hamburger SV but the second leg is being played in Hamburg’s 57,000-capacity stadium in front of a passionate crowd. If Stuttgart can hold off an unlikely Hamburg comeback, it will secure top-division status for a fourth successive season. Hamburg played every season since the Bundesliga’s foundation until relegation...

READ MORE

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Monday:

GERMANY

Stuttgart has a handy 3-0 lead from the first leg of its Bundesliga promotion-relegation playoff against Hamburger SV but the second leg is being played in Hamburg’s 57,000-capacity stadium in front of a passionate crowd. If Stuttgart can hold off an unlikely Hamburg comeback, it will secure top-division status for a fourth successive season. Hamburg played every season since the Bundesliga’s foundation until relegation to the second division in 2018 and hasn’t been back since.

___

        Insight by Verizon: Can agencies create CX that’s ‘simplistic, delightful and surprising’? Leaders from the Agriculture Department, Education Department, Homeland Security Department and IRS think so and share the work underway in their agencies to make it easy to navigate government services.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|10 InfoComm 2023
6|10 World Wide Technology Supply Chain Job...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories