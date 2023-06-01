All Times EDT Eastern Conference W

L

T

Pts

GF

GA Cincinnati

11

1

3

36

25

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA Cincinnati 11 1 3 36 25 15 Nashville 8 3 4 28 22 10 Philadelphia 8 4 3 27 24 15 New England 7 3 5 26 25 20 Atlanta 6 4 6 24 32 28 Columbus 6 6 3 21 29 22 Charlotte FC 6 7 3 21 20 26 D.C. United 5 6 5 20 22 20 Orlando City 5 4 5 20 17 17 CF Montréal 6 8 1 19 15 24 New York 4 5 7 19 11 13 Chicago 3 4 8 17 21 24 Toronto FC 3 5 8 17 15 19 New York City FC 4 7 4 16 17 22 Inter Miami CF 5 10 0 15 14 19

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA Seattle 8 6 2 26 21 14 Saint Louis City SC 8 4 1 25 29 14 Los Angeles FC 7 1 4 25 23 10 FC Dallas 6 4 5 23 18 16 San Jose 6 5 4 22 19 19 Vancouver 5 5 5 20 25 19 Minnesota United 5 6 4 19 14 17 Austin FC 5 6 4 19 16 21 Houston 5 6 3 18 15 18 Portland 4 7 4 16 19 24 Sporting Kansas City 4 8 4 16 15 23 Real Salt Lake 4 7 4 16 16 26 LA Galaxy 3 9 3 12 13 26 Colorado 2 8 6 12 14 25

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Saturday, May 27

CF Montréal 1, Miami 0

Chicago 3, New England 3, tie

Philadelphia 3, New York City FC 1

Atlanta 1, Orlando City 1, tie

Toronto FC 2, D.C. United 1

Houston 2, Austin FC 1

Real Salt Lake 1, Minnesota 1, tie

Saint Louis City SC 3, Vancouver 1

Cincinnati 1, Colorado 0

Charlotte FC 1, LA Galaxy 0

FC Dallas 1, San Jose 1, tie

Seattle 1, New York 0

Sunday, May 28

Sporting Kansas City 4, Portland 1

Nashville 3, Columbus 1

Wednesday, May 31

New England 3, Atlanta 3, tie

Columbus 3, Colorado 2

CF Montréal 2, D.C. United 2, tie

New York 1, Miami 0

Cincinnati 3, New York City FC 1

Philadelphia 1, Charlotte FC 0

Chicago 0, Toronto FC 0, tie

Austin FC 2, Minnesota 1

Sporting Kansas City 2, FC Dallas 1

LA Galaxy 3, Real Salt Lake 2

Saint Louis City SC at Los Angeles FC ppd.

San Jose 1, Seattle 0

Vancouver 6, Houston 2

Saturday, June 3

New England at New York City FC, 3:30 p.m.

Portland at Seattle, 4:30 p.m.

Chicago at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte FC at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

D.C. United at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando City at New York, 7:30 p.m.

CF Montréal at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Austin FC, 8:30 p.m.

Nashville at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.

Houston at Saint Louis City SC, 8:30 p.m.

San Jose at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Los Angeles FC ppd.

Sporting Kansas City at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday, June 7

Atlanta at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 10

D.C. United at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at Charlotte FC, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Austin FC at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

New York City FC at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 11

LA Galaxy at Saint Louis City SC, 1 p.m.

FC Dallas at Portland, 10 p.m.

