On Air:
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

MLS Glance

The Associated Press
June 3, 2023 10:02 am
2 min read
      

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W
L
T
Pts
GF
GA

Cincinnati
11
1
3
36
25
15

        Federal News Network's Cloud Exchange 2023: Discover how agencies across...

READ MORE

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
Cincinnati 11 1 3 36 25 15
Nashville 8 3 4 28 22 10
Philadelphia 8 4 3 27 24 15
New England 7 3 5 26 25 20
Atlanta 6 4 6 24 32 28
Columbus 6 6 3 21 29 22
Charlotte FC 6 7 3 21 20 26
D.C. United 5 6 5 20 22 20
Orlando City 5 4 5 20 17 17
CF Montréal 6 8 1 19 15 24
New York 4 5 7 19 11 13
Chicago 3 4 8 17 21 24
Toronto FC 3 5 8 17 15 19
New York City FC 4 7 4 16 17 22
Inter Miami CF 5 10 0 15 14 19

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
Seattle 8 6 2 26 21 14
Saint Louis City SC 8 4 1 25 29 14
Los Angeles FC 7 1 4 25 23 10
FC Dallas 6 4 5 23 18 16
San Jose 6 5 4 22 19 19
Vancouver 5 5 5 20 25 19
Minnesota United 5 6 4 19 14 17
Austin FC 5 6 4 19 16 21
Houston 5 6 3 18 15 18
Portland 4 7 4 16 19 24
Sporting Kansas City 4 8 4 16 15 23
Real Salt Lake 4 7 4 16 16 26
LA Galaxy 3 9 3 12 13 26
Colorado 2 8 6 12 14 25

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Saturday, May 27

CF Montréal 1, Miami 0

        Insight by Verizon: Can agencies create CX that’s ‘simplistic, delightful and surprising’? Leaders from the Agriculture Department, Education Department, Homeland Security Department and IRS think so and share the work underway in their agencies to make it easy to navigate government services.

Chicago 3, New England 3, tie

Philadelphia 3, New York City FC 1

Atlanta 1, Orlando City 1, tie

Toronto FC 2, D.C. United 1

Houston 2, Austin FC 1

Real Salt Lake 1, Minnesota 1, tie

Saint Louis City SC 3, Vancouver 1

Cincinnati 1, Colorado 0

        Read more: Sports News

Charlotte FC 1, LA Galaxy 0

FC Dallas 1, San Jose 1, tie

Seattle 1, New York 0

Sunday, May 28

Sporting Kansas City 4, Portland 1

Nashville 3, Columbus 1

Wednesday, May 31

New England 3, Atlanta 3, tie

Columbus 3, Colorado 2

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

CF Montréal 2, D.C. United 2, tie

New York 1, Miami 0

Cincinnati 3, New York City FC 1

Philadelphia 1, Charlotte FC 0

Chicago 0, Toronto FC 0, tie

Austin FC 2, Minnesota 1

Sporting Kansas City 2, FC Dallas 1

LA Galaxy 3, Real Salt Lake 2

Saint Louis City SC at Los Angeles FC ppd.

San Jose 1, Seattle 0

Vancouver 6, Houston 2

Saturday, June 3

New England at New York City FC, 3:30 p.m.

Portland at Seattle, 4:30 p.m.

Chicago at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte FC at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

D.C. United at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando City at New York, 7:30 p.m.

CF Montréal at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Austin FC, 8:30 p.m.

Nashville at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.

Houston at Saint Louis City SC, 8:30 p.m.

San Jose at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Los Angeles FC ppd.

Sporting Kansas City at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday, June 7

Atlanta at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 10

D.C. United at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at Charlotte FC, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Austin FC at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

New York City FC at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 11

LA Galaxy at Saint Louis City SC, 1 p.m.

FC Dallas at Portland, 10 p.m.

Wednesday, June 14

Houston at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|9 2023 Cyber Solutions Fest | Spring:...
6|9 2023 Cyber Solutions Fest | Spring:...
6|9 NAICS Codes & Identifying Bids:...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories