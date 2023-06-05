On Air: For Your Benefit
MLS Glance

The Associated Press
June 5, 2023 10:03 am
2 min read
      

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W
L
T
Pts
GF
GA

Cincinnati
12
1
3
39
26
15

Cincinnati 12 1 3 39 26 15
Nashville 9 3 4 31 24 11
Philadelphia 9 4 3 30 27 15
New England 7 3 6 27 25 20
Columbus 7 6 3 24 33 24
Atlanta 6 4 6 24 32 28
D.C. United 6 6 5 23 24 21
Orlando City 6 4 5 23 20 17
Charlotte FC 6 8 3 21 22 30
CF Montréal 6 9 1 19 15 27
New York 4 6 7 19 11 16
Toronto FC 3 5 9 18 16 20
New York City FC 4 7 5 17 17 22
Chicago 3 5 8 17 21 25
Inter Miami CF 5 11 0 15 15 21

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
Saint Louis City SC 9 4 1 28 32 14
Seattle 8 6 3 27 21 14
Los Angeles FC 7 1 4 25 23 10
FC Dallas 6 5 5 23 19 18
San Jose 6 5 5 23 19 19
Vancouver 5 5 6 21 26 20
Minnesota United 5 6 5 20 15 18
Austin FC 5 7 4 19 17 23
Real Salt Lake 5 7 4 19 18 27
Houston 5 7 3 18 15 21
Portland 4 7 5 17 19 24
Sporting Kansas City 4 8 5 17 16 24
Colorado 2 8 7 13 14 25
LA Galaxy 3 9 3 12 13 26

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Sunday, May 28

Sporting Kansas City 4, Portland 1

Nashville 3, Columbus 1

Wednesday, May 31

New England 3, Atlanta 3, tie

Columbus 3, Colorado 2

CF Montréal 2, D.C. United 2, tie

New York 1, Miami 0

Cincinnati 3, New York City FC 1

Philadelphia 1, Charlotte FC 0

Chicago 0, Toronto FC 0, tie

Austin FC 2, Minnesota 1

Sporting Kansas City 2, FC Dallas 1

LA Galaxy 3, Real Salt Lake 2

Saint Louis City SC at Los Angeles FC ppd.

San Jose 1, Seattle 0

Vancouver 6, Houston 2

Saturday, June 3

New England 0, New York City FC 0, tie

Portland 0, Seattle 0, tie

Cincinnati 1, Chicago 0

D.C. United 2, Miami 1

Orlando City 3, New York 0

Philadelphia 3, CF Montréal 0

Columbus 4, Charlotte FC 2

Real Salt Lake 2, Austin FC 1

Nashville 2, FC Dallas 1

Toronto FC 1, Minnesota 1, tie

Saint Louis City SC 3, Houston 0

San Jose 0, Colorado 0, tie

Atlanta at Los Angeles FC ppd.

Sporting Kansas City 1, Vancouver 1, tie

Wednesday, June 7

Atlanta at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 10

D.C. United at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at Charlotte FC, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Austin FC at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

New York City FC at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 11

LA Galaxy at Saint Louis City SC, 1 p.m.

FC Dallas at Portland, 10 p.m.

Wednesday, June 14

Houston at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

