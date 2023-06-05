All Times EDT
All Times EDT
Eastern Conference
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Cincinnati
|12
|1
|3
|39
|26
|15
|Nashville
|9
|3
|4
|31
|24
|11
|Philadelphia
|9
|4
|3
|30
|27
|15
|New England
|7
|3
|6
|27
|25
|20
|Columbus
|7
|6
|3
|24
|33
|24
|Atlanta
|6
|4
|6
|24
|32
|28
|D.C. United
|6
|6
|5
|23
|24
|21
|Orlando City
|6
|4
|5
|23
|20
|17
|Charlotte FC
|6
|8
|3
|21
|22
|30
|CF Montréal
|6
|9
|1
|19
|15
|27
|New York
|4
|6
|7
|19
|11
|16
|Toronto FC
|3
|5
|9
|18
|16
|20
|New York City FC
|4
|7
|5
|17
|17
|22
|Chicago
|3
|5
|8
|17
|21
|25
|Inter Miami CF
|5
|11
|0
|15
|15
|21
Western Conference
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Saint Louis City SC
|9
|4
|1
|28
|32
|14
|Seattle
|8
|6
|3
|27
|21
|14
|Los Angeles FC
|7
|1
|4
|25
|23
|10
|FC Dallas
|6
|5
|5
|23
|19
|18
|San Jose
|6
|5
|5
|23
|19
|19
|Vancouver
|5
|5
|6
|21
|26
|20
|Minnesota United
|5
|6
|5
|20
|15
|18
|Austin FC
|5
|7
|4
|19
|17
|23
|Real Salt Lake
|5
|7
|4
|19
|18
|27
|Houston
|5
|7
|3
|18
|15
|21
|Portland
|4
|7
|5
|17
|19
|24
|Sporting Kansas City
|4
|8
|5
|17
|16
|24
|Colorado
|2
|8
|7
|13
|14
|25
|LA Galaxy
|3
|9
|3
|12
|13
|26
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
___
Sunday, May 28
Sporting Kansas City 4, Portland 1
Nashville 3, Columbus 1
Wednesday, May 31
New England 3, Atlanta 3, tie
Columbus 3, Colorado 2
CF Montréal 2, D.C. United 2, tie
New York 1, Miami 0
Cincinnati 3, New York City FC 1
Philadelphia 1, Charlotte FC 0
Chicago 0, Toronto FC 0, tie
Austin FC 2, Minnesota 1
Sporting Kansas City 2, FC Dallas 1
LA Galaxy 3, Real Salt Lake 2
Saint Louis City SC at Los Angeles FC ppd.
San Jose 1, Seattle 0
Vancouver 6, Houston 2
Saturday, June 3
New England 0, New York City FC 0, tie
Portland 0, Seattle 0, tie
Cincinnati 1, Chicago 0
D.C. United 2, Miami 1
Orlando City 3, New York 0
Philadelphia 3, CF Montréal 0
Columbus 4, Charlotte FC 2
Real Salt Lake 2, Austin FC 1
Nashville 2, FC Dallas 1
Toronto FC 1, Minnesota 1, tie
Saint Louis City SC 3, Houston 0
San Jose 0, Colorado 0, tie
Atlanta at Los Angeles FC ppd.
Sporting Kansas City 1, Vancouver 1, tie
Wednesday, June 7
Atlanta at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday, June 10
D.C. United at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Seattle at Charlotte FC, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.
Miami at New England, 7:30 p.m.
Colorado at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.
Nashville at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.
Columbus at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
Austin FC at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.
New York City FC at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday, June 11
LA Galaxy at Saint Louis City SC, 1 p.m.
FC Dallas at Portland, 10 p.m.
Wednesday, June 14
Houston at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.
