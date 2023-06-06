On Air: Innovation in Government
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

MLS Glance

The Associated Press
June 6, 2023 10:04 am
2 min read
      

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W
L
T
Pts
GF
GA

Cincinnati
12
1
3
39
26
15

        Federal News Network's Cloud Exchange 2023: Discover how agencies across...

READ MORE

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
Cincinnati 12 1 3 39 26 15
Nashville 9 3 4 31 24 11
Philadelphia 9 4 3 30 27 15
New England 7 3 6 27 25 20
Columbus 7 6 3 24 33 24
Atlanta 6 4 6 24 32 28
D.C. United 6 6 5 23 24 21
Orlando City 6 4 5 23 20 17
Charlotte FC 6 8 3 21 22 30
CF Montréal 6 9 1 19 15 27
New York 4 6 7 19 11 16
Toronto FC 3 5 9 18 16 20
New York City FC 4 7 5 17 17 22
Chicago 3 5 8 17 21 25
Inter Miami CF 5 11 0 15 15 21

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
Saint Louis City SC 9 4 1 28 32 14
Seattle 8 6 3 27 21 14
Los Angeles FC 7 1 4 25 23 10
FC Dallas 6 5 5 23 19 18
San Jose 6 5 5 23 19 19
Vancouver 5 5 6 21 26 20
Minnesota United 5 6 5 20 15 18
Austin FC 5 7 4 19 17 23
Real Salt Lake 5 7 4 19 18 27
Houston 5 7 3 18 15 21
Portland 4 7 5 17 19 24
Sporting Kansas City 4 8 5 17 16 24
Colorado 2 8 7 13 14 25
LA Galaxy 3 9 3 12 13 26

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Wednesday, May 31

New England 3, Atlanta 3, tie

        Insight by ExtraHop: In this exclusive webinar edition of Ask the CIO, host Jason Miller and his guest, Kurt DelBene from the Department of Veterans Affairs will dive into zero trust and the future of training and automation at the VA. In addition, Tom Roeh from ExtraHop will provide an industry perspective.

Columbus 3, Colorado 2

CF Montréal 2, D.C. United 2, tie

New York 1, Miami 0

Cincinnati 3, New York City FC 1

Philadelphia 1, Charlotte FC 0

Chicago 0, Toronto FC 0, tie

Austin FC 2, Minnesota 1

Sporting Kansas City 2, FC Dallas 1

        Read more: Sports News

LA Galaxy 3, Real Salt Lake 2

Saint Louis City SC at Los Angeles FC ppd.

San Jose 1, Seattle 0

Vancouver 6, Houston 2

Saturday, June 3

New England 0, New York City FC 0, tie

Portland 0, Seattle 0, tie

Cincinnati 1, Chicago 0

        Sign up for our daily newsletter so you never miss a beat on all things federal

D.C. United 2, Miami 1

Orlando City 3, New York 0

Philadelphia 3, CF Montréal 0

Columbus 4, Charlotte FC 2

Real Salt Lake 2, Austin FC 1

Nashville 2, FC Dallas 1

Toronto FC 1, Minnesota 1, tie

Saint Louis City SC 3, Houston 0

San Jose 0, Colorado 0, tie

Atlanta at Los Angeles FC ppd.

Sporting Kansas City 1, Vancouver 1, tie

Wednesday, June 7

Atlanta at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 10

D.C. United at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at Charlotte FC, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Austin FC at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

New York City FC at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 11

LA Galaxy at Saint Louis City SC, 1 p.m.

FC Dallas at Portland, 10 p.m.

Wednesday, June 14

Houston at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 17

Columbus at New York City FC, 3:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando City at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Saint Louis City SC at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Portland at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|12 Gartner Digital Workplace Summit
6|12 2023 AIAA AVIATION Forum
6|12 DigiMarCon New England 2023 - Digital...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories