All Times EDT
Eastern Conference
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Cincinnati
|12
|1
|4
|40
|27
|16
|Nashville
|9
|3
|5
|32
|25
|12
|Philadelphia
|9
|5
|3
|30
|28
|17
|New England
|8
|3
|6
|30
|28
|21
|Atlanta
|7
|4
|7
|28
|35
|29
|Columbus
|8
|6
|3
|27
|35
|25
|Orlando City
|7
|4
|5
|26
|22
|17
|D.C. United
|6
|7
|5
|23
|25
|24
|CF Montréal
|7
|9
|1
|22
|19
|27
|Charlotte FC
|6
|8
|4
|22
|25
|33
|New York
|4
|6
|7
|19
|11
|16
|Toronto FC
|3
|5
|10
|19
|17
|21
|New York City FC
|4
|7
|6
|18
|17
|22
|Chicago
|3
|6
|8
|17
|22
|27
|Inter Miami CF
|5
|12
|0
|15
|16
|24
Western Conference
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Saint Louis City SC
|9
|5
|2
|29
|33
|17
|Seattle
|8
|6
|4
|28
|24
|17
|Los Angeles FC
|7
|2
|5
|26
|23
|14
|FC Dallas
|7
|5
|5
|26
|21
|18
|San Jose
|7
|5
|5
|26
|21
|20
|Vancouver
|5
|5
|7
|22
|27
|21
|Houston
|6
|7
|3
|21
|19
|21
|Sporting Kansas City
|5
|8
|5
|20
|20
|25
|Minnesota United
|5
|7
|5
|20
|15
|22
|Real Salt Lake
|5
|7
|5
|20
|18
|27
|Austin FC
|5
|8
|4
|19
|18
|27
|Portland
|4
|7
|5
|17
|19
|24
|LA Galaxy
|3
|9
|4
|13
|14
|27
|Colorado
|2
|9
|7
|13
|14
|27
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
___
Saturday, June 3
New England 0, New York City FC 0, tie
Portland 0, Seattle 0, tie
Cincinnati 1, Chicago 0
D.C. United 2, Miami 1
Orlando City 3, New York 0
Philadelphia 3, CF Montréal 0
Columbus 4, Charlotte FC 2
Real Salt Lake 2, Austin FC 1
Nashville 2, FC Dallas 1
Toronto FC 1, Minnesota 1, tie
Saint Louis City SC 3, Houston 0
San Jose 0, Colorado 0, tie
Atlanta at Los Angeles FC ppd.
Sporting Kansas City 1, Vancouver 1, tie
Wednesday, June 7
Atlanta 0, Los Angeles FC 0, tie
Saturday, June 10
Atlanta 3, D.C. United 1
Seattle 3, Charlotte FC 3, tie
CF Montréal 4, Minnesota 0
New England 3, Miami 1
Nashville 1, Toronto FC 1, tie
Orlando City 2, Colorado 0
Columbus 2, Chicago 1
Houston 4, Los Angeles FC 0
Sporting Kansas City 4, Austin FC 1
New York City FC 0, Real Salt Lake 0, tie
San Jose 2, Philadelphia 1
Cincinnati 1, Vancouver 1, tie
Sunday, June 11
LA Galaxy 1, Saint Louis City SC 1, tie
FC Dallas at Portland, 10 p.m.
Wednesday, June 14
Houston at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday, June 17
Columbus at New York City FC, 3:30 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.
Orlando City at New England, 7:30 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.
Saint Louis City SC at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.
Portland at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Wednesday, June 21
New York City FC at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Toronto FC at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
Nashville at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.
Charlotte FC at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.
FC Dallas at Austin FC, 8:30 p.m.
San Jose at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
New England at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at Saint Louis City SC, 8:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.
Seattle at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.
Chicago at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
