All Times EDT Eastern Conference W

L

T

Pts

GF

GA Cincinnati

12

1

4

40

27

16 Insight by ExtraHop: In this exclusive webinar edition of Ask the... READ MORE

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA Cincinnati 12 1 4 40 27 16 Nashville 9 3 5 32 25 12 Philadelphia 9 5 3 30 28 17 New England 8 3 6 30 28 21 Atlanta 7 4 7 28 35 29 Columbus 8 6 3 27 35 25 Orlando City 7 4 5 26 22 17 D.C. United 6 7 5 23 25 24 CF Montréal 7 9 1 22 19 27 Charlotte FC 6 8 4 22 25 33 New York 4 6 7 19 11 16 Toronto FC 3 5 10 19 17 21 New York City FC 4 7 6 18 17 22 Chicago 3 6 8 17 22 27 Inter Miami CF 5 12 0 15 16 24

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA Saint Louis City SC 9 5 2 29 33 17 Seattle 8 6 4 28 24 17 Los Angeles FC 7 2 5 26 23 14 FC Dallas 7 5 5 26 21 18 San Jose 7 5 5 26 21 20 Vancouver 5 5 7 22 27 21 Houston 6 7 3 21 19 21 Sporting Kansas City 5 8 5 20 20 25 Minnesota United 5 7 5 20 15 22 Real Salt Lake 5 7 5 20 18 27 Austin FC 5 8 4 19 18 27 Portland 4 7 5 17 19 24 LA Galaxy 3 9 4 13 14 27 Colorado 2 9 7 13 14 27

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Saturday, June 3

New England 0, New York City FC 0, tie

Portland 0, Seattle 0, tie

Cincinnati 1, Chicago 0

D.C. United 2, Miami 1

Orlando City 3, New York 0

Philadelphia 3, CF Montréal 0

Columbus 4, Charlotte FC 2

Real Salt Lake 2, Austin FC 1

Nashville 2, FC Dallas 1

Toronto FC 1, Minnesota 1, tie

Saint Louis City SC 3, Houston 0

San Jose 0, Colorado 0, tie

Atlanta at Los Angeles FC ppd.

Sporting Kansas City 1, Vancouver 1, tie

Wednesday, June 7

Atlanta 0, Los Angeles FC 0, tie

Saturday, June 10

Atlanta 3, D.C. United 1

Seattle 3, Charlotte FC 3, tie

CF Montréal 4, Minnesota 0

New England 3, Miami 1

Nashville 1, Toronto FC 1, tie

Orlando City 2, Colorado 0

Columbus 2, Chicago 1

Houston 4, Los Angeles FC 0

Sporting Kansas City 4, Austin FC 1

New York City FC 0, Real Salt Lake 0, tie

San Jose 2, Philadelphia 1

Cincinnati 1, Vancouver 1, tie

Sunday, June 11

LA Galaxy 1, Saint Louis City SC 1, tie

FC Dallas at Portland, 10 p.m.

Wednesday, June 14

Houston at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 17

Columbus at New York City FC, 3:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando City at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Saint Louis City SC at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Portland at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday, June 21

New York City FC at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte FC at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Austin FC, 8:30 p.m.

San Jose at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

New England at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Saint Louis City SC, 8:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Seattle at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Chicago at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.