Sports News

MLS Glance

The Associated Press
June 12, 2023 10:03 am
2 min read
      

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W
L
T
Pts
GF
GA

Cincinnati
12
1
4
40
27
16

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
Cincinnati 12 1 4 40 27 16
Nashville 9 3 5 32 25 12
Philadelphia 9 5 3 30 28 17
New England 8 3 6 30 28 21
Atlanta 7 4 7 28 35 29
Columbus 8 6 3 27 35 25
Orlando City 7 4 5 26 22 17
D.C. United 6 7 5 23 25 24
CF Montréal 7 9 1 22 19 27
Charlotte FC 6 8 4 22 25 33
New York 4 6 7 19 11 16
Toronto FC 3 5 10 19 17 21
New York City FC 4 7 6 18 17 22
Chicago 3 6 8 17 22 27
Inter Miami CF 5 12 0 15 16 24

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
Saint Louis City SC 9 5 2 29 33 17
Seattle 8 6 4 28 24 17
Los Angeles FC 7 2 5 26 23 14
FC Dallas 7 6 5 26 21 19
San Jose 7 5 5 26 21 20
Vancouver 5 5 7 22 27 21
Houston 6 7 3 21 19 21
Portland 5 7 5 20 20 24
Sporting Kansas City 5 8 5 20 20 25
Minnesota United 5 7 5 20 15 22
Real Salt Lake 5 7 5 20 18 27
Austin FC 5 8 4 19 18 27
LA Galaxy 3 9 4 13 14 27
Colorado 2 9 7 13 14 27

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Wednesday, June 7

Atlanta 0, Los Angeles FC 0, tie

Saturday, June 10

Atlanta 3, D.C. United 1

Seattle 3, Charlotte FC 3, tie

CF Montréal 4, Minnesota 0

New England 3, Miami 1

Nashville 1, Toronto FC 1, tie

Orlando City 2, Colorado 0

Columbus 2, Chicago 1

Houston 4, Los Angeles FC 0

Sporting Kansas City 4, Austin FC 1

New York City FC 0, Real Salt Lake 0, tie

San Jose 2, Philadelphia 1

Cincinnati 1, Vancouver 1, tie

Sunday, June 11

LA Galaxy 1, Saint Louis City SC 1, tie

Portland 1, FC Dallas 0

Wednesday, June 14

Houston at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 17

Columbus at New York City FC, 3:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando City at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Saint Louis City SC at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Portland at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday, June 21

New York City FC at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte FC at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Austin FC, 8:30 p.m.

San Jose at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

New England at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Saint Louis City SC, 8:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Seattle at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Chicago at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

