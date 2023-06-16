All Times EDT
Eastern Conference
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Cincinnati
|12
|1
|4
|40
|27
|16
|Nashville
|9
|3
|5
|32
|25
|12
|Philadelphia
|9
|5
|3
|30
|28
|17
|New England
|8
|3
|6
|30
|28
|21
|Atlanta
|7
|4
|7
|28
|35
|29
|Columbus
|8
|6
|3
|27
|35
|25
|Orlando City
|7
|4
|5
|26
|22
|17
|D.C. United
|6
|7
|5
|23
|25
|24
|CF Montréal
|7
|9
|1
|22
|19
|27
|Charlotte FC
|6
|8
|4
|22
|25
|33
|New York
|4
|6
|7
|19
|11
|16
|Toronto FC
|3
|5
|10
|19
|17
|21
|New York City FC
|4
|7
|6
|18
|17
|22
|Chicago
|3
|6
|8
|17
|22
|27
|Inter Miami CF
|5
|12
|0
|15
|16
|24
Western Conference
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Saint Louis City SC
|9
|5
|2
|29
|33
|17
|Seattle
|8
|6
|4
|28
|24
|17
|Los Angeles FC
|7
|3
|5
|26
|23
|15
|FC Dallas
|7
|6
|5
|26
|21
|19
|San Jose
|7
|5
|5
|26
|21
|20
|Houston
|7
|7
|3
|24
|20
|21
|Vancouver
|5
|5
|7
|22
|27
|21
|Portland
|5
|7
|5
|20
|20
|24
|Sporting Kansas City
|5
|8
|5
|20
|20
|25
|Minnesota United
|5
|7
|5
|20
|15
|22
|Real Salt Lake
|5
|7
|5
|20
|18
|27
|Austin FC
|5
|8
|4
|19
|18
|27
|LA Galaxy
|3
|9
|4
|13
|14
|27
|Colorado
|2
|9
|7
|13
|14
|27
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Saturday, June 10
Atlanta 3, D.C. United 1
Seattle 3, Charlotte FC 3, tie
CF Montréal 4, Minnesota 0
New England 3, Miami 1
Nashville 1, Toronto FC 1, tie
Orlando City 2, Colorado 0
Columbus 2, Chicago 1
Houston 4, Los Angeles FC 0
Sporting Kansas City 4, Austin FC 1
New York City FC 0, Real Salt Lake 0, tie
San Jose 2, Philadelphia 1
Cincinnati 1, Vancouver 1, tie
Sunday, June 11
LA Galaxy 1, Saint Louis City SC 1, tie
Portland 1, FC Dallas 0
Wednesday, June 14
Houston 1, Los Angeles FC 0
Saturday, June 17
Columbus at New York City FC, 3:30 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.
Orlando City at New England, 7:30 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.
Saint Louis City SC at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.
Portland at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Wednesday, June 21
New York City FC at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Toronto FC at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
Nashville at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.
Charlotte FC at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.
FC Dallas at Austin FC, 8:30 p.m.
San Jose at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
New England at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at Saint Louis City SC, 8:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.
Seattle at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.
Chicago at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday, June 24
CF Montréal at Charlotte FC, 7:30 p.m.
Nashville at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.
Toronto FC at New England, 7:30 p.m.
Atlanta at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Miami at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Houston at Austin FC, 8:30 p.m.
Chicago at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.
LA Galaxy at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.
New York City FC at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
Saint Louis City SC at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Orlando City at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.
