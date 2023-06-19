On Air: Business of Government Hour
All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W
L
T
Pts
GF
GA

Cincinnati
12
1
4
40
27
16

Cincinnati 12 1 4 40 27 16
Nashville 10 3 5 35 28 13
New England 9 3 6 33 31 22
Philadelphia 9 5 3 30 28 17
Columbus 8 6 4 28 36 26
Atlanta 7 4 7 28 35 29
Orlando City 7 5 5 26 23 20
D.C. United 6 8 5 23 26 26
CF Montréal 7 9 1 22 19 27
Charlotte FC 6 8 4 22 25 33
New York City FC 4 7 7 19 18 23
New York 4 6 7 19 11 16
Toronto FC 3 5 10 19 17 21
Chicago 3 6 8 17 22 27
Inter Miami CF 5 12 0 15 16 24

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
Saint Louis City SC 9 6 2 29 34 20
Los Angeles FC 8 3 5 29 25 16
Seattle 8 6 4 28 24 17
San Jose 7 5 6 27 21 20
FC Dallas 7 6 5 26 21 19
Houston 7 7 3 24 20 21
Real Salt Lake 6 7 5 23 20 28
Vancouver 5 5 7 22 27 21
Portland 5 7 6 21 20 24
Sporting Kansas City 5 9 5 20 21 27
Minnesota United 5 7 5 20 15 22
Austin FC 5 8 4 19 18 27
LA Galaxy 3 9 4 13 14 27
Colorado 2 9 7 13 14 27

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Sunday, June 11

LA Galaxy 1, Saint Louis City SC 1, tie

Portland 1, FC Dallas 0

Wednesday, June 14

Houston 1, Los Angeles FC 0

Saturday, June 17

Columbus 1, New York City FC 1, tie

Real Salt Lake 2, D.C. United 1

New England 3, Orlando City 1

Los Angeles FC 2, Sporting Kansas City 1

Nashville 3, Saint Louis City SC 1

Portland 0, San Jose 0, tie

Wednesday, June 21

New York City FC at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte FC at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Austin FC, 8:30 p.m.

San Jose at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

New England at Minnesota ppd.

Real Salt Lake at Saint Louis City SC, 8:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Seattle at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Chicago at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 24

CF Montréal at Charlotte FC, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Austin FC, 8:30 p.m.

Chicago at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

New York City FC at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Saint Louis City SC at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Orlando City at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.

Top Stories