All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA Cincinnati 12 1 4 40 27 16 Nashville 10 3 5 35 28 13 New England 9 3 6 33 31 22 Philadelphia 9 5 3 30 28 17 Columbus 8 6 4 28 36 26 Atlanta 7 4 7 28 35 29 Orlando City 7 5 5 26 23 20 D.C. United 6 8 5 23 26 26 CF Montréal 7 9 1 22 19 27 Charlotte FC 6 8 4 22 25 33 New York City FC 4 7 7 19 18 23 New York 4 6 7 19 11 16 Toronto FC 3 5 10 19 17 21 Chicago 3 6 8 17 22 27 Inter Miami CF 5 12 0 15 16 24

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA Saint Louis City SC 9 6 2 29 34 20 Los Angeles FC 8 3 5 29 25 16 Seattle 8 6 4 28 24 17 San Jose 7 5 6 27 21 20 FC Dallas 7 6 5 26 21 19 Houston 7 7 3 24 20 21 Real Salt Lake 6 7 5 23 20 28 Vancouver 5 5 7 22 27 21 Portland 5 7 6 21 20 24 Sporting Kansas City 5 9 5 20 21 27 Minnesota United 5 7 5 20 15 22 Austin FC 5 8 4 19 18 27 LA Galaxy 3 9 4 13 14 27 Colorado 2 9 7 13 14 27

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Wednesday, June 14

Houston 1, Los Angeles FC 0

Saturday, June 17

Columbus 1, New York City FC 1, tie

Real Salt Lake 2, D.C. United 1

New England 3, Orlando City 1

Los Angeles FC 2, Sporting Kansas City 1

Nashville 3, Saint Louis City SC 1

Portland 0, San Jose 0, tie

Wednesday, June 21

New York City FC at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte FC at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

San Jose at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

New England at Minnesota ppd.

Real Salt Lake at Saint Louis City SC, 8:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Austin FC, 9:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Seattle at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Chicago at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 24

CF Montréal at Charlotte FC, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Austin FC, 8:30 p.m.

Chicago at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

New York City FC at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Saint Louis City SC at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Orlando City at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 1

New England at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

New York at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Austin FC at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

New York City FC at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Portland at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.

D.C. United at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado at Saint Louis City SC, 8:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 2

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 4 p.m.

