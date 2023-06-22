All Times EDT
All Times EDT
Eastern Conference
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Cincinnati
|13
|1
|4
|43
|30
|16
|Nashville
|10
|4
|5
|35
|28
|14
|New England
|9
|3
|6
|33
|31
|22
|Philadelphia
|9
|5
|4
|31
|30
|19
|Atlanta
|7
|4
|8
|29
|37
|31
|Columbus
|8
|6
|4
|28
|36
|26
|Orlando City
|7
|5
|6
|27
|25
|22
|CF Montréal
|8
|9
|1
|25
|20
|27
|D.C. United
|6
|8
|5
|23
|26
|26
|Charlotte FC
|6
|8
|5
|23
|27
|35
|Chicago
|4
|6
|8
|20
|24
|28
|New York City FC
|4
|7
|8
|20
|20
|25
|New York
|4
|6
|8
|20
|13
|18
|Toronto FC
|3
|6
|10
|19
|17
|24
|Inter Miami CF
|5
|12
|0
|15
|16
|24
Western Conference
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Los Angeles FC
|9
|3
|5
|32
|26
|16
|Saint Louis City SC
|9
|7
|2
|29
|35
|23
|Seattle
|8
|7
|4
|28
|24
|18
|Houston
|8
|7
|3
|27
|24
|22
|San Jose
|7
|6
|6
|27
|22
|24
|FC Dallas
|7
|7
|5
|26
|21
|22
|Real Salt Lake
|7
|7
|5
|26
|23
|29
|Austin FC
|6
|8
|4
|22
|21
|27
|Vancouver
|5
|5
|7
|22
|27
|21
|Portland
|5
|8
|6
|21
|21
|26
|Sporting Kansas City
|5
|9
|6
|21
|23
|29
|Minnesota United
|5
|7
|5
|20
|15
|22
|LA Galaxy
|3
|9
|5
|14
|16
|29
|Colorado
|2
|9
|7
|13
|14
|27
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
___
Wednesday, June 14
Houston 1, Los Angeles FC 0
Saturday, June 17
Columbus 1, New York City FC 1, tie
Real Salt Lake 2, D.C. United 1
New England 3, Orlando City 1
Los Angeles FC 2, Sporting Kansas City 1
Nashville 3, Saint Louis City SC 1
Portland 0, San Jose 0, tie
Wednesday, June 21
New York City FC 2, Atlanta 2, tie
Cincinnati 3, Toronto FC 0
CF Montréal 1, Nashville 0
Charlotte FC 2, New York 2, tie
Philadelphia 2, Orlando City 2, tie
Houston 4, San Jose 1
New England at Minnesota ppd.
Real Salt Lake 3, Saint Louis City SC 1
Austin FC 3, FC Dallas 0
Vancouver at Colorado ppd.
Sporting Kansas City 2, LA Galaxy 2, tie
Los Angeles FC 1, Seattle 0
Chicago 2, Portland 1
Saturday, June 24
CF Montréal at Charlotte FC, 7:30 p.m.
Nashville at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.
Toronto FC at New England, 7:30 p.m.
Atlanta at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Miami at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Houston at Austin FC, 8:30 p.m.
Chicago at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.
LA Galaxy at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.
New York City FC at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
Saint Louis City SC at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Orlando City at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 1
New England at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
New York at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
Austin FC at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
New York City FC at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.
Portland at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.
D.C. United at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.
Colorado at Saint Louis City SC, 8:30 p.m.
LA Galaxy at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Houston at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday, July 2
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 4 p.m.
