All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA Cincinnati 13 1 4 43 30 16 Nashville 10 4 5 35 28 14 New England 9 3 6 33 31 22 Philadelphia 9 5 4 31 30 19 Atlanta 7 4 8 29 37 31 Columbus 8 6 4 28 36 26 Orlando City 7 5 6 27 25 22 CF Montréal 8 9 1 25 20 27 D.C. United 6 8 5 23 26 26 Charlotte FC 6 8 5 23 27 35 Chicago 4 6 8 20 24 28 New York City FC 4 7 8 20 20 25 New York 4 6 8 20 13 18 Toronto FC 3 6 10 19 17 24 Inter Miami CF 5 12 0 15 16 24

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA Los Angeles FC 9 3 5 32 26 16 Saint Louis City SC 9 7 2 29 35 23 Seattle 8 7 4 28 24 18 Houston 8 7 3 27 24 22 San Jose 7 6 6 27 22 24 FC Dallas 7 7 5 26 21 22 Real Salt Lake 7 7 5 26 23 29 Austin FC 6 8 4 22 21 27 Vancouver 5 5 7 22 27 21 Portland 5 8 6 21 21 26 Sporting Kansas City 5 9 6 21 23 29 Minnesota United 5 7 5 20 15 22 LA Galaxy 3 9 5 14 16 29 Colorado 2 9 7 13 14 27

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Wednesday, June 14

Houston 1, Los Angeles FC 0

Saturday, June 17

Columbus 1, New York City FC 1, tie

Real Salt Lake 2, D.C. United 1

New England 3, Orlando City 1

Los Angeles FC 2, Sporting Kansas City 1

Nashville 3, Saint Louis City SC 1

Portland 0, San Jose 0, tie

Wednesday, June 21

New York City FC 2, Atlanta 2, tie

Cincinnati 3, Toronto FC 0

CF Montréal 1, Nashville 0

Charlotte FC 2, New York 2, tie

Philadelphia 2, Orlando City 2, tie

Houston 4, San Jose 1

New England at Minnesota ppd.

Real Salt Lake 3, Saint Louis City SC 1

Austin FC 3, FC Dallas 0

Vancouver at Colorado ppd.

Sporting Kansas City 2, LA Galaxy 2, tie

Los Angeles FC 1, Seattle 0

Chicago 2, Portland 1

Saturday, June 24

CF Montréal at Charlotte FC, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Austin FC, 8:30 p.m.

Chicago at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

New York City FC at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Saint Louis City SC at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Orlando City at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 1

New England at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

New York at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Austin FC at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

New York City FC at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Portland at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.

D.C. United at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado at Saint Louis City SC, 8:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 2

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 4 p.m.

