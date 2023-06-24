On Air: Federal News Network
Sports News

MLS Glance

The Associated Press
June 24, 2023 10:02 am
2 min read
      

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W
L
T
Pts
GF
GA

Cincinnati
13
1
4
43
30
16

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
Cincinnati 13 1 4 43 30 16
Nashville 10 4 5 35 28 14
New England 9 3 6 33 31 22
Philadelphia 9 5 4 31 30 19
Atlanta 7 4 8 29 37 31
Columbus 8 6 4 28 36 26
Orlando City 7 5 6 27 25 22
CF Montréal 8 9 1 25 20 27
D.C. United 6 8 5 23 26 26
Charlotte FC 6 8 5 23 27 35
Chicago 4 6 8 20 24 28
New York City FC 4 7 8 20 20 25
New York 4 6 8 20 13 18
Toronto FC 3 6 10 19 17 24
Inter Miami CF 5 12 0 15 16 24

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
Los Angeles FC 9 3 5 32 26 16
Saint Louis City SC 9 7 2 29 35 23
Seattle 8 7 4 28 24 18
Houston 8 7 3 27 24 22
San Jose 7 6 6 27 22 24
FC Dallas 7 7 5 26 21 22
Real Salt Lake 7 7 5 26 23 29
Austin FC 6 8 4 22 21 27
Vancouver 5 5 7 22 27 21
Portland 5 8 6 21 21 26
Sporting Kansas City 5 9 6 21 23 29
Minnesota United 5 7 5 20 15 22
LA Galaxy 3 9 5 14 16 29
Colorado 2 9 7 13 14 27

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Saturday, June 17

Columbus 1, New York City FC 1, tie

Real Salt Lake 2, D.C. United 1

New England 3, Orlando City 1

Los Angeles FC 2, Sporting Kansas City 1

Nashville 3, Saint Louis City SC 1

Portland 0, San Jose 0, tie

Wednesday, June 21

New York City FC 2, Atlanta 2, tie

Cincinnati 3, Toronto FC 0

CF Montréal 1, Nashville 0

Charlotte FC 2, New York 2, tie

Philadelphia 2, Orlando City 2, tie

Houston 4, San Jose 1

New England at Minnesota ppd.

Real Salt Lake 3, Saint Louis City SC 1

Austin FC 3, FC Dallas 0

Vancouver at Colorado ppd.

Sporting Kansas City 2, LA Galaxy 2, tie

Los Angeles FC 1, Seattle 0

Chicago 2, Portland 1

Saturday, June 24

CF Montréal at Charlotte FC, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Houston at Austin FC, 9:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

New York City FC at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Saint Louis City SC at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Orlando City at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 1

New England at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

New York at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Austin FC at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

New York City FC at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Portland at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.

D.C. United at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado at Saint Louis City SC, 8:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 2

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, July 4

Columbus at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

D.C. United at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Portland at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Saint Louis City SC at LA Galaxy ppd.

Los Angeles FC at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday, July 5

Charlotte FC at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

Top Stories