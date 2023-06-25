On Air: Federal News Network
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

MLS Glance

The Associated Press
June 25, 2023 10:04 am
2 min read
      

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W
L
T
Pts
GF
GA

Cincinnati
13
2
4
43
30
19

        Insight by Verizon: Data center optimization efforts paved the way...

READ MORE

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
Cincinnati 13 2 4 43 30 19
New England 10 3 6 36 33 23
Nashville 10 5 5 35 28 16
Philadelphia 10 5 4 34 34 20
Columbus 9 6 4 31 38 26
Atlanta 7 5 8 29 37 35
Orlando City 7 5 7 28 25 22
CF Montréal 8 9 2 26 20 27
D.C. United 7 8 5 26 29 26
Charlotte FC 6 8 6 24 27 35
New York 5 6 8 23 17 18
Chicago 5 6 8 23 25 28
New York City FC 4 7 9 21 21 26
Toronto FC 3 7 10 19 18 26
Inter Miami CF 5 13 0 15 17 28

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
Saint Louis City SC 10 7 2 32 37 24
Los Angeles FC 9 4 5 32 28 19
Seattle 8 7 5 29 24 18
Houston 8 8 3 27 24 25
San Jose 7 7 6 27 23 26
Real Salt Lake 7 7 6 27 25 31
FC Dallas 7 7 5 26 21 22
Austin FC 7 8 4 25 24 27
Vancouver 6 5 7 25 30 23
Portland 5 8 7 22 22 27
Sporting Kansas City 5 10 6 21 23 30
Minnesota United 5 7 6 21 17 24
LA Galaxy 3 9 6 15 16 29
Colorado 2 9 8 14 14 27

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Saturday, June 17

Columbus 1, New York City FC 1, tie

        Insight by Verizon: Data center optimization efforts paved the way for cloud adoption and hybrid evolution across government. Pick up insights and lessons learned from cloud leaders at DHS, GSA, NOAA and SEC in our new Executive Briefing.

Real Salt Lake 2, D.C. United 1

New England 3, Orlando City 1

Los Angeles FC 2, Sporting Kansas City 1

Nashville 3, Saint Louis City SC 1

Portland 0, San Jose 0, tie

Wednesday, June 21

New York City FC 2, Atlanta 2, tie

Cincinnati 3, Toronto FC 0

CF Montréal 1, Nashville 0

        Read more: Sports News

Charlotte FC 2, New York 2, tie

Philadelphia 2, Orlando City 2, tie

Houston 4, San Jose 1

New England at Minnesota ppd.

Real Salt Lake 3, Saint Louis City SC 1

Austin FC 3, FC Dallas 0

Vancouver at Colorado ppd.

        Sign up for our daily newsletter so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Sporting Kansas City 2, LA Galaxy 2, tie

Los Angeles FC 1, Seattle 0

Chicago 2, Portland 1

Saturday, June 24

CF Montréal 0, Charlotte FC 0, tie

Columbus 2, Nashville 0

D.C. United 3, Cincinnati 0

New England 2, Toronto FC 1

New York 4, Atlanta 0

Philadelphia 4, Miami 1

Chicago 1, Sporting Kansas City 0

Austin FC 3, Houston 0

LA Galaxy 0, Colorado 0, tie

Minnesota 2, Real Salt Lake 2, tie

Vancouver 3, Los Angeles FC 2

New York City FC 1, Portland 1, tie

Saint Louis City SC 2, San Jose 1

Orlando City 0, Seattle 0, tie

Saturday, July 1

New England at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

New York at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Austin FC at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

New York City FC at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Portland at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.

D.C. United at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado at Saint Louis City SC, 8:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 2

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, July 4

Columbus at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

D.C. United at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Portland at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Saint Louis City SC at LA Galaxy ppd.

Los Angeles FC at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday, July 5

Charlotte FC at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News