Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA Cincinnati 13 2 4 43 30 19 New England 10 3 6 36 33 23 Nashville 10 5 5 35 28 16 Philadelphia 10 5 4 34 34 20 Columbus 9 6 4 31 38 26 Atlanta 7 5 8 29 37 35 Orlando City 7 5 7 28 25 22 CF Montréal 8 9 2 26 20 27 D.C. United 7 8 5 26 29 26 Charlotte FC 6 8 6 24 27 35 New York 5 6 8 23 17 18 Chicago 5 6 8 23 25 28 New York City FC 4 7 9 21 21 26 Toronto FC 3 7 10 19 18 26 Inter Miami CF 5 13 0 15 17 28

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA Saint Louis City SC 10 7 2 32 37 24 Los Angeles FC 9 4 5 32 28 19 Seattle 8 7 5 29 24 18 Houston 8 8 3 27 24 25 San Jose 7 7 6 27 23 26 Real Salt Lake 7 7 6 27 25 31 FC Dallas 7 7 5 26 21 22 Austin FC 7 8 4 25 24 27 Vancouver 6 5 7 25 30 23 Portland 5 8 7 22 22 27 Sporting Kansas City 5 10 6 21 23 30 Minnesota United 5 7 6 21 17 24 LA Galaxy 3 9 6 15 16 29 Colorado 2 9 8 14 14 27

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Wednesday, June 21

New York City FC 2, Atlanta 2, tie

Cincinnati 3, Toronto FC 0

CF Montréal 1, Nashville 0

Charlotte FC 2, New York 2, tie

Philadelphia 2, Orlando City 2, tie

Houston 4, San Jose 1

New England at Minnesota ppd.

Real Salt Lake 3, Saint Louis City SC 1

Austin FC 3, FC Dallas 0

Vancouver at Colorado ppd.

Sporting Kansas City 2, LA Galaxy 2, tie

Los Angeles FC 1, Seattle 0

Chicago 2, Portland 1

Saturday, June 24

CF Montréal 0, Charlotte FC 0, tie

Columbus 2, Nashville 0

D.C. United 3, Cincinnati 0

New England 2, Toronto FC 1

New York 4, Atlanta 0

Philadelphia 4, Miami 1

Chicago 1, Sporting Kansas City 0

Austin FC 3, Houston 0

LA Galaxy 0, Colorado 0, tie

Minnesota 2, Real Salt Lake 2, tie

Vancouver 3, Los Angeles FC 2

New York City FC 1, Portland 1, tie

Saint Louis City SC 2, San Jose 1

Orlando City 0, Seattle 0, tie

Saturday, July 1

New England at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

New York at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Austin FC at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

New York City FC at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Portland at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.

D.C. United at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado at Saint Louis City SC, 8:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 2

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, July 4

Columbus at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

D.C. United at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Portland at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Saint Louis City SC at LA Galaxy ppd.

Los Angeles FC at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday, July 5

Charlotte FC at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 8

Cincinnati at Charlotte FC, 7:30 p.m.

New York City FC at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.

New England at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Saint Louis City SC at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Austin FC at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Orlando City at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

San Jose at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Seattle at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

