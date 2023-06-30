All Times EDT
All Times EDT
Eastern Conference
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Cincinnati
|13
|2
|4
|43
|30
|19
|New England
|10
|3
|6
|36
|33
|23
|Nashville
|10
|5
|5
|35
|28
|16
|Philadelphia
|10
|5
|4
|34
|34
|20
|Columbus
|9
|6
|4
|31
|38
|26
|Atlanta
|7
|5
|8
|29
|37
|35
|Orlando City
|7
|5
|7
|28
|25
|22
|CF Montréal
|8
|9
|2
|26
|20
|27
|D.C. United
|7
|8
|5
|26
|29
|26
|Charlotte FC
|6
|8
|6
|24
|27
|35
|New York
|5
|6
|8
|23
|17
|18
|Chicago
|5
|6
|8
|23
|25
|28
|New York City FC
|4
|7
|9
|21
|21
|26
|Toronto FC
|3
|7
|10
|19
|18
|26
|Inter Miami CF
|5
|13
|0
|15
|17
|28
Western Conference
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Saint Louis City SC
|10
|7
|2
|32
|37
|24
|Los Angeles FC
|9
|4
|5
|32
|28
|19
|Seattle
|8
|7
|5
|29
|24
|18
|Houston
|8
|8
|3
|27
|24
|25
|San Jose
|7
|7
|6
|27
|23
|26
|Real Salt Lake
|7
|7
|6
|27
|25
|31
|FC Dallas
|7
|7
|5
|26
|21
|22
|Austin FC
|7
|8
|4
|25
|24
|27
|Vancouver
|6
|5
|7
|25
|30
|23
|Portland
|5
|8
|7
|22
|22
|27
|Sporting Kansas City
|5
|10
|6
|21
|23
|30
|Minnesota United
|5
|7
|6
|21
|17
|24
|LA Galaxy
|3
|9
|6
|15
|16
|29
|Colorado
|2
|9
|8
|14
|14
|27
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
___
Saturday, June 24
CF Montréal 0, Charlotte FC 0, tie
Columbus 2, Nashville 0
D.C. United 3, Cincinnati 0
New England 2, Toronto FC 1
New York 4, Atlanta 0
Philadelphia 4, Miami 1
Chicago 1, Sporting Kansas City 0
Austin FC 3, Houston 0
LA Galaxy 0, Colorado 0, tie
Minnesota 2, Real Salt Lake 2, tie
Vancouver 3, Los Angeles FC 2
New York City FC 1, Portland 1, tie
Saint Louis City SC 2, San Jose 1
Orlando City 0, Seattle 0, tie
Saturday, July 1
New England at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
New York at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
Austin FC at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
New York City FC at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.
Portland at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.
D.C. United at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.
Colorado at Saint Louis City SC, 8:30 p.m.
LA Galaxy at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Houston at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday, July 2
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 4 p.m.
Tuesday, July 4
Columbus at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Toronto FC at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.
D.C. United at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Portland at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.
Saint Louis City SC at LA Galaxy ppd.
Los Angeles FC at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.
Wednesday, July 5
Charlotte FC at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 8
Cincinnati at Charlotte FC, 7:30 p.m.
New York City FC at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
Miami at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.
Atlanta at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.
New England at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Saint Louis City SC at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.
Nashville at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
Austin FC at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.
FC Dallas at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.
Orlando City at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.
San Jose at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.
Seattle at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.
