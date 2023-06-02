On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

NHRA New England Nationals Qualifying

The Associated Press
June 2, 2023 4:17 pm
< a min read
      

Friday

At New England Dragway

Epping, N.H.

First Round results

        Insight by Verizon: Can agencies create CX that’s ‘simplistic, delightful and surprising’? Leaders from the Agriculture Department, Education Department, Homeland Security Department and IRS think so and share the work underway...

READ MORE

Friday

At New England Dragway

Epping, N.H.

First Round results

        Insight by Verizon: Can agencies create CX that’s ‘simplistic, delightful and surprising’? Leaders from the Agriculture Department, Education Department, Homeland Security Department and IRS think so and share the work underway in their agencies to make it easy to navigate government services.

Top Fuel

1. Leah Pruett, 3.856 seconds, 319.37 mph; 2. Antron Brown, 3.899, 310.98; 3. Josh Hart, 3.902, 317.27;

4. Dan Mercier, 4.024, 278.69; 5. Mike Salinas, 4.067, 229.39; 6. Austin Prock, 4.075, 239.27; 7. Steve

Torrence, 4.191, 212.73; 8. Clay Millican, 4.497, 174.91; 9. Justin Ashley, 4.807, 155.61; 10. Brittany Force,

4.907, 149.88; 11. Shawn Langdon, 7.364, 85.17; 12. Doug Kalitta, 10.365, 61.05; 13. Tony Schumacher,

11.552, 47.56.

Funny Car

1. Chad Green, Ford Mustang, 4.100, 310.98; 2. Matt Hagan, Dodge Charger, 4.123, 309.13; 3. Ron Capps,

        Read more: Sports News

Toyota Supra, 4.483, 199.88; 4. Robert Hight, Chevy Camaro, 4.624, 186.74; 5. Tim Wilkerson, Mustang,

4.766, 170.88; 6. Alex Laughlin, Charger, 5.142, 151.90; 7. Cruz Pedregon, Charger, 5.403, 136.26; 8. John

Force, Camaro, 6.623, 96.42; 9. Alexis DeJoria, Supra, 6.816, 102.35; 10. Bob Tasca III, Mustang, 9.214,

78.12; 11. J.R. Todd, Supra, 12.336, 78.86; 12. Jim Campbell, Chevy Monte Carlo, 14.716, 66.15.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|8 Kansas City Cybersecurity Conference
6|8 Project Building 101
6|8 Hybrid Technology Briefing for the...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories