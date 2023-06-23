On Air: Federal News Network
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Orioles host the Mariners to start 3-game series

The Associated Press
June 23, 2023 3:59 am
1 min read
      

Seattle Mariners (36-37, fourth in the AL West) vs. Baltimore Orioles (45-28, second in the AL East)

Baltimore; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Logan Gilbert (4-4, 4.31 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 84 strikeouts); Orioles: Kyle Gibson (8-4, 3.94 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 65 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Orioles -115, Mariners -105; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

Seattle Mariners (36-37, fourth in the AL West) vs. Baltimore Orioles (45-28, second in the AL East)

Baltimore; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Logan Gilbert (4-4, 4.31 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 84 strikeouts); Orioles: Kyle Gibson (8-4, 3.94 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 65 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Orioles -115, Mariners -105; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

        Insight by Verizon: Data center optimization efforts paved the way for cloud adoption and hybrid evolution across government. Pick up insights and lessons learned from cloud leaders at DHS, GSA, NOAA and SEC in our new Executive Briefing.

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles host the Seattle Mariners to open a three-game series.

Baltimore has a 45-28 record overall and a 22-13 record at home. Orioles pitchers have a collective 4.21 ERA, which ranks 10th in the AL.

Seattle is 36-37 overall and 15-20 in road games. The Mariners have a 14-26 record in games when they have given up at least one home run.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adley Rutschman has 11 doubles and 10 home runs for the Orioles. Austin Hays is 16-for-39 with five doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

Teoscar Hernandez leads Seattle with 13 home runs while slugging .443. Mike Ford is 4-for-25 with three home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 6-4, .290 batting average, 4.14 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Mariners: 5-5, .218 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

        Read more: Sports News

INJURIES: Orioles: James McCann: 10-Day IL (ankle), Austin Voth: 15-Day IL (elbow), Ryan Mountcastle: 10-Day IL (vertigo), Dillon Tate: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mychal Givens: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Cedric Mullins: 10-Day IL (groin), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mariners: J.P. Crawford: day-to-day (shoulder), Penn Murfee: 15-Day IL (elbow), Robbie Ray: 60-Day IL (flexor), Trevor Gott: 15-Day IL (back), Marco Gonzales: 15-Day IL (forearm), Easton McGee: 60-Day IL (forearm), Evan White: 60-Day IL (adductor)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|29 Eglin AFB Tech Expo
6|29 Tuning Technical Capabilities to Meet...
6|29 From the Front Lines to Leadership: How...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories