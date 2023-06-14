Orioles play the Blue Jays on home winning streak

Toronto Blue Jays (37-31, fourth in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (42-24, second in the AL East) Baltimore; Wednesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Jose Berrios (6-4, 3.61 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 70 strikeouts); Orioles: Kyle Bradish (2-2, 4.25 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 51 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Blue Jays -113, Orioles -106; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles, on a four-game home winning streak, host the Toronto Blue Jays.

Baltimore is 42-24 overall and 21-12 in home games. The Orioles have hit 80 total home runs to rank sixth in the AL.

Toronto is 18-18 in road games and 37-31 overall. The Blue Jays have a 29-6 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Wednesday’s game is the fifth time these teams square off this season. The Orioles hold a 4-0 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS:

Bo Bichette has 14 home runs, 13 walks and 43 RBI while hitting .313 for the Blue Jays. Daulton Varsho is 11-for-32 with two doubles, two home runs and two RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 7-3, .264 batting average, 3.78 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Blue Jays: 6-4, .261 batting average, 4.90 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Ryan Mountcastle: 10-Day IL (vertigo), Dillon Tate: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mychal Givens: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Cedric Mullins: 10-Day IL (groin), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Blue Jays: Brandon Belt: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Zach Pop: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

