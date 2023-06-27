Orioles play the Reds on home winning streak

Cincinnati Reds (41-38, second in the NL Central) vs. Baltimore Orioles (48-29, second in the AL East) Baltimore; Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Andrew Abbott (3-0, 1.14 ERA, .97 WHIP, 22 strikeouts); Orioles: Tyler Wells (6-3, 3.22 ERA, .89 WHIP, 88 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Orioles -141, Reds +120; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles will try to keep their three-game home win streak intact when they face the Cincinnati Reds.

Baltimore has a 48-29 record overall and a 25-14 record at home. The Orioles have a 32-12 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Cincinnati is 41-38 overall and 20-18 in road games. The Reds are 24-8 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The matchup Tuesday is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adley Rutschman has 11 doubles and 10 home runs for the Orioles. Austin Hays is 16-for-39 with four doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

Spencer Steer has 12 home runs, 34 walks and 46 RBI while hitting .282 for the Reds. Elly De La Cruz is 15-for-43 with four doubles, a triple, two home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 6-4, .264 batting average, 4.91 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Reds: 7-3, .268 batting average, 5.60 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Orioles: James McCann: 10-Day IL (ankle), Austin Voth: 15-Day IL (elbow), Ryan Mountcastle: 10-Day IL (vertigo), Dillon Tate: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mychal Givens: 15-Day IL (shoulder), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Ben Lively: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Casey Legumina: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Hunter Greene: 15-Day IL (hip), Nick Lodolo: 60-Day IL (calf), Derek Law: 15-Day IL (elbow), Reiver Sanmartin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tony Santillan: 60-Day IL (back), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.