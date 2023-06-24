Pitcher Chad Kuhl cut by Nationals, who bring up Paolo Espino

On Air: Federal News Network
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Right-hander Chad Kuhl was cut by the Washington Nationals on Saturday when the team recalled right-hander Paolo Espino from Triple-A Rochester.

The 30-year-old Kuhl went to spring training with a minor league contract and was put on the major league roster on opening day, getting a $2 million salary while in the major leagues. He was 0-4 with am 8.45 ERA and one save in 11 relief appearances and five starts.

Kuhl is 31-45 with a 4.98 ERA over seven major league seasons.

Espino, 36, was 3-2 with a 4.56 ERA in 11 starts for Rochester, striking out 43 in 49 1/3 innings. He was 0-9 with a 4.84 ERA in 19 starts and 23 relief appearances for the Nationals last year.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

