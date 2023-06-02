On Air:
Rutschman leads Orioles against the Giants following 4-hit performance

The Associated Press
June 2, 2023 3:59 am
2 min read
      

Baltimore Orioles (35-21, second in the AL East) vs. San Francisco Giants (28-28, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Friday, 10:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Dean Kremer (5-2, 4.58 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 48 strikeouts); Giants: Logan Webb (4-5, 3.12 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 76 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Giants -158, Orioles +136; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles play the San Francisco Giants after Adley Rutschman’s four-hit game on Wednesday.

San Francisco has a 16-13 record at home and a 28-28 record overall. The Giants have the 10th-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .320.

Baltimore has an 18-9 record in road games and a 35-21 record overall. The Orioles have a 24-7 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Friday’s game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Conforto is fourth on the Giants with 14 extra base hits (three doubles and 11 home runs). Mitch Haniger is 13-for-41 with three doubles, two home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

Adam Frazier has eight doubles, a triple and six home runs for the Orioles. Cedric Mullins is 10-for-37 with four doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 6-4, .281 batting average, 3.07 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

Orioles: 5-5, .249 batting average, 4.88 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Giants: Michael Conforto: day-to-day (heel), Thairo Estrada: 10-Day IL (wrist), Ross Stripling: 15-Day IL (back), Joey Bart: 10-Day IL (groin), Heliot Ramos: 60-Day IL (oblique), Joc Pederson: 10-Day IL (hand), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Thomas Szapucki: 60-Day IL (left arm), Luis Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (back)

Orioles: Aaron Hicks: day-to-day (cramps), Cedric Mullins: 10-Day IL (groin), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dillon Tate: 15-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

