Soroka wins first home start since 2020, Olson homers twice and drives in 5 as Braves crush Marlins

ATLANTA (AP) — Michael Soroka won his first home start in nearly three years, Matt Olson homered twice and drove in five runs and the National League-leading Atlanta Braves won their sixth straight game with a 16-4 rout of the Miami Marlins on Friday night. Ronald Acuña Jr., Eddie Rosario, Austin Riley and Sean Murphy also went deep to give the Braves 153 homers, by far the most in the majors. They hit 61 in... READ MORE

ATLANTA (AP) — Michael Soroka won his first home start in nearly three years, Matt Olson homered twice and drove in five runs and the National League-leading Atlanta Braves won their sixth straight game with a 16-4 rout of the Miami Marlins on Friday night.

Ronald Acuña Jr., Eddie Rosario, Austin Riley and Sean Murphy also went deep to give the Braves 153 homers, by far the most in the majors. They hit 61 in June to set a franchise record for a single month, breaking the mark of 56 from June 2019.

Soroka (1-1) took the mound in a home game for the first time since Aug. 3, 2020, when he tore his Achilles tendon for the first of two times. It marked his first game in front of fans at Truist Park since 2019, the year he went 13-4 with a 2.68 ERA, earned an All-Star nod and finished sixth in the Cy Young Award voting.

Miami’s Luis Arraez, the majors’ leading hitter, went 1 for 4 and his batting average dipped to .390.

Atlanta broke the game open with a five-run first inning. Acuña singled and scored from first on Riley’s double to right-center, followed by Olson’s 434-foot, opposite-field blast to left-center. Olson tops the NL with 28 homers, 10 in the first inning to lead the majors, and 67 RBIs.

Rosario went deep with his 14th long ball, a two-run shot that made it 5-0. The Braves’ 81 first-inning runs lead the majors. Riley’s 15th homer and Murphy’s sacrifice fly put Atlanta up 7-3 in the third.

Olson hit his second homer, another two-run shot, in the four-run fifth as the Braves led 11-3. He has five multi-homer games this year and 17 in his career. Olson, who tripled in the third, added an RBI single in the sixth. Murphy followed with a 459-foot blast, a two-run shot, that made it 14-3.

Acuña drove his 20th homer to left to pad the lead at 16-4 in the seventh.

Soroka struck out Arraez to begin the game, just the 17th time this season that Arraez struck out. The 25-year-old right-hander gave up Jesús Sánchez’s two-run homer and Jorge Soler’s 22nd long ball that trimmed the lead to 5-3 in the third.

Beginning the game with an 8.38 ERA in two road starts this season, Soroka allowed five hits and three runs with no walks and seven strikeouts in six innings. He was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett early Friday.

The second-place Marlins ended a five-game winning streak and a seven-game road winning streak. They dropped seven games back of the Braves after beginning the night tied with Arizona for the NL’s second-best record.

Bryan Hoeing (1-2) had made two consecutive scoreless starts but he got roughed up, allowing six hits and seven runs in 3 2/3 innings. Reliever Archie Bradley was charged with seven runs and seven hits in 2 1/3 innings.

Atlanta improved to 7-1 against the Marlins this season, outscoring them 70-26.

The Braves are 21-4 this month, best in the majors, to match the Atlanta record for most victories in a calendar month, a mark that was set in May 1998 and matched in August 1999, in June 2002 and in June 2022.

Atlanta began the game with a 19-homer lead over the majors’ No. 2 team, the Los Angeles Dodgers.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Marlins: 1B Yuli Gurriel has some swelling but did not break any bones after taking a grounder to his nose in pregame activity Thursday in Boston. He is wearing a protective facemask provided by the NBA’s Atlanta Hawks.

Braves: LHP Max Fried, on the injured list since May 6 with elbow inflammation, faced hitters in batting practice for the first time since he recently resumed throwing. Fried still has no timetable for a rehab assignment.

UP NEXT

Braves RHP Charlie Morton (7-6, 3.81 ERA) will face RHP Eury Pérez (5-1, 1.34) as the teams play the second game of a three-game series. Pérez hasn’t allowed a run in his last three starts, a span of 21 innings.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.