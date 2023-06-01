NBA

Thursday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at DENVER 9 (219) Miami

MLB

Thursday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at MINNESOTA -142 Cleveland +120 at HOUSTON OFF LA Angels OFF

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE San Diego -126 at MIAMI +108 at N.Y METS -172 Philadelphia +144 at ARIZONA -174 Colorado +146

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TORONTO -200 Milwaukee +168 at BOSTON -172 Cincinnati +144

