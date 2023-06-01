On Air:
⚠️Programming Note::
Listen Live
Sports News

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press
June 1, 2023 12:38 am
< a min read
      

NBA

Thursday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at DENVER 9 (219) Miami

MLB

Thursday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at MINNESOTA -142 Cleveland +120
at HOUSTON OFF LA Angels OFF

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
San Diego -126 at MIAMI +108
at N.Y METS -172 Philadelphia +144
at ARIZONA -174 Colorado +146

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at TORONTO -200 Milwaukee +168
at BOSTON -172 Cincinnati +144

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|7 govDelivery Advanced Package Training
6|7 CI or FS Polygraph Cleared Job Fair
6|7 AWS D.C. Public Sector Summit Promotion
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories