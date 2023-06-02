On Air:
The Associated Press
June 2, 2023 12:08 am
MLB

Friday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Tampa Bay -138 at BOSTON +118
Seattle -134 at TEXAS +114
at MINNESOTA -138 Cleveland +118
at HOUSTON -130 LA Angels +110
at CHICAGO WHITE SOX OFF Detroit OFF

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Milwaukee -190 at CINCINNATI +160
Philadelphia -184 at WASHINGTON +154
St. Louis -134 at PITTSBURGH +114
at SAN DIEGO -164 Chicago Cubs +138
Atlanta -130 at ARIZONA +110

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at MIAMI -198 Oakland +166
at N.Y METS -134 Toronto +114
Colorado -120 at KANSAS CITY +102
at LA DODGERS -146 N.Y Yankees +124
at SAN FRANCISCO -156 Baltimore +132

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

