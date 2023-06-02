MLB

Friday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Tampa Bay -138 at BOSTON +118 Seattle -134 at TEXAS +114 at MINNESOTA -138 Cleveland +118 at HOUSTON -130 LA Angels +110 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX OFF Detroit OFF

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Milwaukee -190 at CINCINNATI +160 Philadelphia -184 at WASHINGTON +154 St. Louis -134 at PITTSBURGH +114 at SAN DIEGO -164 Chicago Cubs +138 Atlanta -130 at ARIZONA +110

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at MIAMI -198 Oakland +166 at N.Y METS -134 Toronto +114 Colorado -120 at KANSAS CITY +102 at LA DODGERS -146 N.Y Yankees +124 at SAN FRANCISCO -156 Baltimore +132

