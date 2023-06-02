MLB
MLB
Friday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Tampa Bay
|-138
|at BOSTON
|+118
|Seattle
|-134
|at TEXAS
|+114
|at MINNESOTA
|-138
|Cleveland
|+118
|at HOUSTON
|-130
|LA Angels
|+110
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|OFF
|Detroit
|OFF
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Milwaukee
|-190
|at CINCINNATI
|+160
|Philadelphia
|-184
|at WASHINGTON
|+154
|St. Louis
|-134
|at PITTSBURGH
|+114
|at SAN DIEGO
|-164
|Chicago Cubs
|+138
|Atlanta
|-130
|at ARIZONA
|+110
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at MIAMI
|-198
|Oakland
|+166
|at N.Y METS
|-134
|Toronto
|+114
|Colorado
|-120
|at KANSAS CITY
|+102
|at LA DODGERS
|-146
|N.Y Yankees
|+124
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-156
|Baltimore
|+132
