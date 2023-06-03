MLB
Saturday
American League
FAVORITE
LINE
UNDERDOG
LINE
Tampa Bay
-118
at BOSTON
+100
at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
-156
Detroit
+132
MLB
Saturday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Tampa Bay
|-118
|at BOSTON
|+100
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|-156
|Detroit
|+132
|at TEXAS
|-146
|Seattle
|+124
|at HOUSTON
|-180
|LA Angels
|+152
|Tampa Bay
|-118
|at BOSTON
|+100
|at MINNESOTA
|-134
|Cleveland
|+114
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|St. Louis
|-148
|at PITTSBURGH
|+126
|at WASHINGTON
|OFF
|Philadelphia
|OFF
|Milwaukee
|-126
|at CINCINNATI
|+108
|Atlanta
|-210
|at ARIZONA
|+176
|at SAN DIEGO
|-184
|Chicago Cubs
|+154
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at KANSAS CITY
|-152
|Colorado
|+128
|Toronto
|-110
|at N.Y METS
|-106
|at MIAMI
|-190
|Oakland
|+160
|at LA DODGERS
|-148
|N.Y Yankees
|+126
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-126
|Baltimore
|+108
National Hockey League (NHL)
Saturday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at VEGAS
|-130
|Florida
|+108
For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/
Copyright
© 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.