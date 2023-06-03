MLB

Saturday

American League FAVORITE

LINE

UNDERDOG

LINE Tampa Bay

-118

at BOSTON

+100 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX

-156

Detroit

MLB

Saturday

American League

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE St. Louis -148 at PITTSBURGH +126 at WASHINGTON OFF Philadelphia OFF Milwaukee -126 at CINCINNATI +108 Atlanta -210 at ARIZONA +176 at SAN DIEGO -184 Chicago Cubs +154

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at KANSAS CITY -152 Colorado +128 Toronto -110 at N.Y METS -106 at MIAMI -190 Oakland +160 at LA DODGERS -148 N.Y Yankees +126 at SAN FRANCISCO -126 Baltimore +108

National Hockey League (NHL)

Saturday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at VEGAS -130 Florida +108

