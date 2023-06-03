On Air:
The Associated Press
June 3, 2023 12:54 am
MLB

Saturday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Tampa Bay -118 at BOSTON +100
at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -156 Detroit +132
at TEXAS -146 Seattle +124
at HOUSTON -180 LA Angels +152
Tampa Bay -118 at BOSTON +100
at MINNESOTA -134 Cleveland +114

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
St. Louis -148 at PITTSBURGH +126
at WASHINGTON OFF Philadelphia OFF
Milwaukee -126 at CINCINNATI +108
Atlanta -210 at ARIZONA +176
at SAN DIEGO -184 Chicago Cubs +154

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at KANSAS CITY -152 Colorado +128
Toronto -110 at N.Y METS -106
at MIAMI -190 Oakland +160
at LA DODGERS -148 N.Y Yankees +126
at SAN FRANCISCO -126 Baltimore +108

National Hockey League (NHL)

Saturday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at VEGAS -130 Florida +108

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

