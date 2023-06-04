On Air:
NBA
Sunday

FAVORITE
LINE
O/U
UNDERDOG

at DENVER

(216)
Miami

MLB
Sunday
American League

NBA

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at DENVER (216) Miami

MLB

Sunday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Tampa Bay -116 at BOSTON -102
at HOUSTON -148 LA Angels +126
at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -174 Detroit +146
at MINNESOTA -162 Cleveland +136
at TEXAS -142 Seattle +120

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
St. Louis -154 at PITTSBURGH +130
Philadelphia -166 at WASHINGTON +140
Milwaukee -118 at CINCINNATI +100
at ARIZONA -130 Atlanta +110
Chicago Cubs -112 at SAN DIEGO -104

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at MIAMI -240 Oakland +198
at N.Y METS -120 Toronto +102
at KANSAS CITY -130 Colorado +110
at SAN FRANCISCO -120 Baltimore +102
at LA DODGERS -146 N.Y Yankees +124

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Top Stories