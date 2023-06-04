NBA

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at DENVER 8½ (216) Miami

MLB

Sunday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Tampa Bay -116 at BOSTON -102 at HOUSTON -148 LA Angels +126 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -174 Detroit +146 at MINNESOTA -162 Cleveland +136 at TEXAS -142 Seattle +120

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE St. Louis -154 at PITTSBURGH +130 Philadelphia -166 at WASHINGTON +140 Milwaukee -118 at CINCINNATI +100 at ARIZONA -130 Atlanta +110 Chicago Cubs -112 at SAN DIEGO -104

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at MIAMI -240 Oakland +198 at N.Y METS -120 Toronto +102 at KANSAS CITY -130 Colorado +110 at SAN FRANCISCO -120 Baltimore +102 at LA DODGERS -146 N.Y Yankees +124

