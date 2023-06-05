On Air: For Your Benefit
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press
June 5, 2023 12:55 am
< a min read
      

MLB
Monday
American League

FAVORITE
LINE
UNDERDOG
LINE

Tampa Bay
-172
at BOSTON
+144

at TORONTO
-130
Houston
+110

        Federal News Network's Cloud Exchange 2023: Discover how...

READ MORE

MLB

Monday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Tampa Bay -172 at BOSTON +144
at TORONTO -130 Houston +110

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Milwaukee -116 at CINCINNATI -102
at SAN DIEGO -162 Chicago Cubs +136

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at MIAMI -176 Kansas City +148
at PHILADELPHIA -230 Detroit +190
at PITTSBURGH -190 Oakland +160
at TEXAS -126 St. Louis +108

National Hockey League (NHL)

Monday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at VEGAS -138 Florida +115

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|11 ACE23: The World's Premier Water...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories