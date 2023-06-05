MLB
Monday
American League
FAVORITE
LINE
UNDERDOG
LINE
Tampa Bay
-172
at BOSTON
+144
at TORONTO
-130
Houston
+110
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Milwaukee
|-116
|at CINCINNATI
|-102
|at SAN DIEGO
|-162
|Chicago Cubs
|+136
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at MIAMI
|-176
|Kansas City
|+148
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-230
|Detroit
|+190
|at PITTSBURGH
|-190
|Oakland
|+160
|at TEXAS
|-126
|St. Louis
|+108
National Hockey League (NHL)
Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at VEGAS
|-138
|Florida
|+115
