+150

MLB

Tuesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TAMPA BAY -178 Minnesota +150 at N.Y YANKEES -178 Chicago White Sox +150 at TORONTO -142 Houston +120 Boston -120 at CLEVELAND +102

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Arizona -142 at WASHINGTON +120 LA Dodgers -210 at CINCINNATI +176 at ATLANTA -162 N.Y Mets +136 San Francisco -138 at COLORADO +118

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at PHILADELPHIA -210 Detroit +176 at MIAMI -148 Kansas City +126 at PITTSBURGH -230 Oakland +190 at MILWAUKEE -130 Baltimore +110 at TEXAS -152 St. Louis +128 at LA ANGELS -130 Chicago Cubs +110 at SAN DIEGO -142 Seattle +120

