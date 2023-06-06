On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
The Associated Press
June 6, 2023
MLB

Tuesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at TAMPA BAY -178 Minnesota +150
at N.Y YANKEES -178 Chicago White Sox +150
at TORONTO -142 Houston +120
Boston -120 at CLEVELAND +102

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Arizona -142 at WASHINGTON +120
LA Dodgers -210 at CINCINNATI +176
at ATLANTA -162 N.Y Mets +136
San Francisco -138 at COLORADO +118

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at PHILADELPHIA -210 Detroit +176
at MIAMI -148 Kansas City +126
at PITTSBURGH -230 Oakland +190
at MILWAUKEE -130 Baltimore +110
at TEXAS -152 St. Louis +128
at LA ANGELS -130 Chicago Cubs +110
at SAN DIEGO -142 Seattle +120

Top Stories