The Associated Press
June 7, 2023 12:10 am
< a min read
      

NBA
Wednesday

FAVORITE
LINE
O/U
UNDERDOG

Denver

(214½)
at MIAMI

MLB
Wednesday
American League

NBA

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
Denver (214½) at MIAMI

MLB

Wednesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at TAMPA BAY -135 Minnesota +115
at N.Y YANKEES -134 Chicago White Sox +114
at TORONTO -156 Houston +132
at CLEVELAND -134 Boston +114

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Arizona -126 at WASHINGTON +108
LA Dodgers -172 at CINCINNATI +144
at ATLANTA -126 N.Y Mets +108
San Francisco -200 at COLORADO +168

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at PITTSBURGH -178 Oakland +150
at SAN DIEGO -130 Seattle +110
at PHILADELPHIA -240 Detroit +198
at MIAMI -164 Kansas City +138
at MILWAUKEE -146 Baltimore +124
at TEXAS -134 St. Louis +114
at LA ANGELS -136 Chicago Cubs +116

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

